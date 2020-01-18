New York City, Jan 18, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - As one of the Tampa Bay area's top cosmetic surgeons, Dr. Besnoff has performed thousands of surgical procedures in plastic surgery, gynecology, tissue donation, and life-saving emergency treatments. In fact, he has performed more BOTOX(R)/Dysport(R) treatments in Tampa Bay than any other provider. "I chose this line of medicine because of my ability to work well with my hands during medical procedures and my desire to make patients feel happy about themselves," he stated.

When he was 13 years old, Dr. Besnoff found out on his school's career day that he had the stomach for, well, stomach surgery. "I chose to go to surgery during my school's career day and loved watching the abdominal surgeries. I found that fascinating," he recalled. He went on to complete his medical degree at Florida State University College of Medicine, followed by his residency at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Currently, he serves as the Medical Director of Ultimate Image Cosmetic Medical Center in Clearwater, Florida. Ultimate Image Cosmetic Medical Center provides cutting edge cosmetic procedures to patients of all ages. Services include neuromuscular blockers, dermal fillers, skin rejuvenation, anti-aging procedures, body contouring, and medical weight loss. "Cosmetic medicine is really a form of psychological medicine. We help patients have a better outlook on themselves, which allows them to have a more positive and productive outlook on life. The most rewarding part of the day is when a patient can view his or her before-and-after pictures and see the improvement our treatment had on his or her beauty. Even more rewarding, as a doctor, is knowing that I am making a positive difference in the lives of my patients." as stated by Dr. Besnoff.

Among the doctor's impressive list of professional achievements, he is certified to administer Kybella(R) injections, which is a drug that, once injected, dissolves the fat under the chin. He also uses ThermiTight, which administers radiofrequency to heat the skin under the neck to help tighten that area.

At THE Aesthetic Show, he won THE Best Aesthetic Practice for 2017, successfully prevailing over practices from Beverly Hills, Manhattan, Canada, and Dubai at the annual meeting of the world's top minds in the field of aesthetic medicine.

To advance his efforts, he remains a member of the American Medical Association, the Pinellas County Medical Association, the American Society of Cosmetic Physicians, and the National Physicians Alliance.

Cosmetic surgery is a type of plastic surgery that aims to improve appearance. A cosmetic physician is a doctor who specialises in non-surgical interventions whose primary intention is changing a patient's appearance. Dr. Besnoff's comprehensive surgical background includes abdominoplasty, breast augmentation, breast reduction, tumescent anesthesia, VASER liposuction, labiaplasty, general gynecological surgeries, and emergency surgical procedures.

On a more personal note, he is a single dad of two. He enjoys playing family games, dressing up with his kids at Cosplay events, and taking part in outdoor activities such as beach games, tennis, and golf.

