Global Genetic Testing Market research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis The Global Genetic Testing market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Report Titled: “Genetic Testing Market by Product, End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024”

Global Genetic Testing market research report 2020 delivers a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. Genetic Testing market report discovers diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, market size forecast, and more. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Genetic Testing market in the forecast period.

Global Genetic Testing market is estimated growth “USD 4.86billion by 2020-2024 with a CAGR of over 12%”. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 11.45%" by the end of 2024.

Major Key Players of Global Genetic Testing Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Global Genetic Testing market is formulated with the help of industry experts, processing companies, and analytical service providers that address the value chain of the market. The Genetic Testing market report has been compiled through all the major resources and certifies significant statistics that are responsible to determine the future prospects of the Genetic Testing industry across the globe. The report utilizes secondary research to examine riskier details about the Genetic Testing market value structure, core pool of readers and different applications.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT:

Equipment

Consumables

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER:

Clinical diagnostics laboratories

Hospitals

Biopharmaceutical companies and research centers

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION:

Predictive and diagnostic testing

Prenatal, newborn and preimplantation testing

Pharmacogenomic testing

Forensic, relationship and ancestry testing

About Genetic Testing Market:

Genetic Testing Market analysis considers sales from both equipment and consumable products. Our study also finds the sales of genetic testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the equipment segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing workload for performing high-throughput tests in clinical diagnostic facilities will play a significant role in the equipment segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global genetic testing market report looks at factors such as rising prevalence of genetic diseases and disorders, rising approval of advanced genetic testing products, and increasing affordability due to reduction in cost of genetic testing. However, varying regulations on genetic testing and research globally, issues related to product recalls, and lack of trained genetic professionals may hamper the growth of the genetic testing industry over the forecast period.

The Primary Objectives of Genetic Testing Market Report Are:

Comprehensive Genetic Testing market intellect through detailed segmentation,

Genetic Testing market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation and trends

Detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the Genetic Testing industry,

Detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing Genetic Testing market players and new entrants,

Provide emerging opportunities in the Genetic Testing industry and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the Genetic Testing market and,

Support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. Etc.

Genetic Testing Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Approval Of Advanced Genetic Testing Products



Trends: Growing Adoption Of Pharmacogenetic Testing In Reducing Adverse Drug Events



Challenges: Lack Of Trained Genetic Professionals



Rising approval of advanced genetic testing products



Commercial applications of genetic screening in human health management and the advent of whole genome sequencing have allowed vendors to offer a variety of innovative products in the global genetic testing market. The use of advanced technologies such as pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics has helped vendors in assuring the safety of their products. Furthermore, the deployment of rapid and simplified technologies in genetic testing offers several benefits including the reduction in turnaround time, optimum resource use, and accuracy in genetic diagnosis. Thus, the rising approval of advanced genetic testing products will lead to the expansion of the global genetic testing market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.



Growing adoption of pharmacogenetic testing in reducing adverse drug events



The growing approval of new drug molecules and the rising demand for targeted therapies and personalized medicines have increased the adoption of pharmacogenomic testing by pharmaceutical companies. Pharmacogenomic testing combines the principles of pharmacology and genomics to study the response of an individual to any specific drug. The study of drug-specific responses allows pharmaceutical companies to prevent adverse drug incidence and ensure drug safety and performance during pre and post commercial stages. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Genetic Testing market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Genetic Testing market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global genetic testing market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading genetic testing manufacturers, that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the genetic testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Valuable Points from Genetic Testing Market Research Report 2020-2024:

Significant changes in Market dynamics.

Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Genetic Testing Market.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the Genetic Testing Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

Genetic Testing Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

Genetic Testing Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

Emerging Specific segments and regional for Genetic Testing Market.

An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.

Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement their foothold in the market.

Genetic Testing Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Market segmentation analysis



•Value Chain Analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market Outlook



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



•Market segmentation by product



•Comparison by product



•Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by product



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



•Clinical diagnostics laboratories



•Hospitals



•Biopharmaceutical companies and research centers



•PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



•Predictive and diagnostic testing



•Prenatal, newborn and preimplantation testing



•Pharmacogenomic testing



•Forensic, relationship and ancestry testing



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



•Advancements in next-generation sequencing



•Growing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic tests in early



•disease diagnosis



•Growing adoption of pharmacogenetic testing in reducing adverse



•drug events



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Abbott Laboratories



•Agilent Technologies Inc.



•bioMérieux SA



•Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.



•F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



•Illumina Inc.



•Myriad Genetics Inc.



•QIAGEN NV



•Quest Diagnostics Inc.



•Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



PART 16: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 17: EXPLORE





