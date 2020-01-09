Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor Market report provides the main drivers for the development of the industry, as well as the major obstacles to interrupt the growth of the market. Analyzing the information within the report can allow readers to understand the Capacitive Pressure Sensor market clearly.

Market Overview

The capacitive pressure sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period 2019 - 2024. Pressure sensors with a capacitive cell have been designed to offer unique and accurate results than the existing equipment. The distinct advantages of ceramic material allow sensors to provide long-term stability and reliability, with high resistance to pressure.

- The simple and robust mechanical structure of the capacitive pressure sensor enabled bundles of its applications for industrial purposes. Capacitive pressure sensors can sustain harsh industrial conditions due to the use of ceramics, also provides a quicker response rate.

- The miniaturization of capacitive pressure sensors with the developments in MEMS technology has increased its applications in a wide range of industries. The miniaturization of capacitive pressure sensors has reduced its production cost. Hence, with cheap, efficient, and a wide of applications, the capacitive pressure sensor market is growing.

- However, the low barrier to entry in the market has caused many players in the market offering capacitive pressure sensor which is leading to highly competitive pricing in the market with low product differentiation are the factors restricting the market growth.

Scope of the Report

The capacitive pressure sensors detect the deviation in the dimensions of the material due to the pressure exerted externally and convert it into electric signals. The scope of the study for capacitive pressure sensor market is limited to the sensors made from different material like ceramic and silicon and their application in a wide range of end-user industries globally.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Applications to Show Significant Growth

- Essential requirements in the design and manufacturing of pressure sensors for automotive applications include optimal performance in a range of temperatures, vibration, media, shock, and electromagnetic conditions, i.e., the sensor must be durable enough to perform vital functions.

- The rapid evolution of the automotive sector with the advent of autonomous vehicles or electric vehicles are emphasizing on the miniaturization of equipment for the applications which are primarily driving the market growth.

- Major automotive manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing capacity. For instance, German automotive manufacturer Volkswagen is investing over USD 800 million for producing a next-generation electric vehicle in the United States.

- The global sales of Electric Vehicles crossed the 1400 thousand mark in 2018. Also, in the United States, EVs sales have shown more than 70% growth from the previous year in 2018 stated by EV-Volumes.com. The huge demand for automotive vehicles and its rapid developments augmenting the capacitive pressure sensor market.

North-America to Dominate the Market

- North America is expected to dominate the capacitive pressure sensor market due to the stable industrial structure across the domains. The growing research and development in the region drive the region to dominate in innovations and its commercialization.

- Medical applications of the capacitive sensors have shown significant growth over the year. Respirators, ventilators, vital sign monitors, and air flow applications are a few major medical end-user applications. New research developments are being carried out by many tech companies and launching their products into the market for monitoring blood pressure. For instance, tech giant Apple Inc. filed a patent application for blood pressure monitoring cuff.

- The region also leads in aerospace and defense industry. The United States is the leading country for defense spendings. According to SIPRI, in 2018, the country spent 3.2% of its GDP on military expenditure. Also, NASA has announced its ten-year plan of next projects and focus on expansion and exploration throughout the solar system.

- These massive investments by the organizations in the regions are driving the market for a capacitive pressure sensor and its applications.

Competitive Landscape

With the declining product cost of capacitive pressure sensors, the rise in the entry of the players offering the product is observed. Additionally, the lack of differentiation in the product offerings made the vendors for adopting competitive pricing strategies. Hence, due to the presence of many players, the market trend is towards fragmentation.

- Mar 2019 - Turck launched a new PS+ series of pressure sensors with capacitive touch pads. The robust sensors are the first products of a modular fluid sensor series that enables customers to provide reliable measuring instruments with intuitive operation. The operator interface with capacitive touchpads and a bicolor display enables settings to be carried out quickly in plain text.

- Nov 2018 - Infineon Technologies, Inc. announced the acquisition of Siltectra GmbH. Siltectra has developed an innovative technology (Cold Split) to process crystal material efficiently and with minimal loss of material. With this acquisition, the company has planned to leverage this technology in producing many chips from a single silicon wafer.

