Global Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market gives exceptional analysis and Forecast of industry over the time period of 2020-2023. The analysis states all the factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting market, highlighting the industry peers, latest trends, current and future growth analysis with up to date information.

Global "Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market" 2020 research gives an overview of the industry with classifications, applications and industry chain structure. It also provides data for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. Report states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The Global Automotive Parts Aluminum Die-Casting Market was estimated at a value of about USD 32.72 million in 2019. The industry is forecasted to register a CAGR of over 6.95% over the forecast period.

Demand from the electric vehicle segment

With the growing concern for optimizing energy consumption and reducing CO2 emissions has led to the introduction of regulations for the automotive industry. The regulation of emissions standard for vehicles in particular has led to a paradigm change, resulting in the promotion of innovative concepts for the construction of light automotive components. In addition to substituting heavy materials, such as steel, with lighter metals like aluminum, the use of structural die-cast components also contributes to reducing the weight of automobiles.

Electric or hybrid vehicles also benefit significantly, where drive and powertrain elements such as electric motors can be manufactured using structural components made of die-cast aluminum, zinc and copper. Electric vehicle industry has been rapidly developing internationally due to a confluence of factors such as emission norms, industry shifts and shift in consumer preferences. Demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is increasing because of growing environmental concerns regarding CO2 emissions and efforts by government authorities (EC) and programs (such as Europe NCAP) to make vehicles more fuel-efficient. With the recovery of the economy in many countries, real income of the people is expected to grow up, along with the shift of consumer preference to fuel efficient vehicles, which will further increase the adoption of electric vehicles in the forecast period.

Cost issues and resource inefficiencies

The decisions and measures adopted by the global regulatory authorities to protect the climate are having a significant impact on the aluminum casting foundries. The European Union has plans to bring down the primary energy usage to around 20% by the year 2020. The energy savings target (i.e. to cut primary energy usage) has been formulated for the subsequent period, extending to the year 2050.

The renewables reallocation charges imposed by the German Renewable Energies Act on Germany, one of the world’s top three automakers, impacts the cost of electrical energy. Although die-casting being an energy-intensive process, the die-casting companies cannot apply for an exemption from, or reduction of the reallocation charge, payable under §41 subs of the German Energy Taxation Act (EnergieStG).

Almost 8% of the production costs in die casting go to energy costs; hence, the uncertainties in natural gas and petroleum price also influence the industry, drastically increasing overall production cost.

Die-cast tooling and die-cast engineering require a significant degree of capital. Additionally, the usage of metals as raw materials comes with price instability and any fluctuations in the global economy, influx in exchange rates, make the cost of raw materials volatile. Demand side of the aluminum and zinc alloy market is pressurizing the supply side and prices are further expected to grow up during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market:

January 2018: Novelis, announces plans to invest in a $300 million automotive aluminum sheet manufacturing facility in Guthrie, Kentucky.

September 2019: Gränges AB and Japan’s Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd. Step into a new joint venture.

September 2019: Jaguar Land Rover, as a part of USD 2.47 million project “REALITY” is intending to expand the use of recycled aluminum in car bodies.

Reasons to Purchase the Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Analysis Methodology

2.3. Study Assumptions

2.4. Econometric Forecast Model

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview And Technology Trends

4.1. Current Market Scenario

4.2. Technology Trends

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power Of The Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power Of The Consumers

4.3.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat Of Substitute Products And Services

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry Within The Industry

5. Market dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Stringent EPA Regulations

5.1.2 Demand from the commercial vehicle segment in Europe

5.1.3 Technological advancements and innovation

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Cost issues and resource inefficiencies

5.2.2 Economic sluggishness and socio-economic concerns in Europe

5.2.3 Outsourcing to APAC countries

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Recovery of European automobile market

5.3.2 Demand from the electric vehicle segment

5.3.3 Focus on RandD through technological innovation

6. Global Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market segmentation by production process type

6.1 Pressure Die Casting

6.2 Vacuum Die Casting

6.3 Squeeze Die Casting

6.4 Semi Solid Die Casting

7. Global Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market segmentation by application type

7.1 engine parts

7.2 transmission components

7.3 body parts

7.4 others

8. Global Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market segmentation by geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Others

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 The United Kingdom

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 Russia

8.2.5 Italy

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 South Korea

8.3.5 Australia

8.3.6 Others

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.2 Argentina

8.4.3 Mexico

8.4.4 Rest Of Latin America

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 South Africa

8.5.2 Egypt

8.5.3 UAE

8.5.4 Saudi Arabia

8.5.5 Others

9. Competitive landscape

9.1 market share analysis

9.2 strategies and recent developments by leading players

10. Company profiles

10.1 Georg Fischer Limited

10.2 Kspg Ag

10.3 Ryobi Aluminum Casting Ltd.

10.4 Teksid

10.5 Trimet Aluminum Se

10.6 Martinrea Honsel

10.7 Montupet S.A.

10.8 Ksm Castings

10.9 ALBERT HANDTMANN METALLGUSSWERK Gmbh and CO. KG

10. Brabant Alucast

10.11 Saint Jean Industries

10.12 Officine Meccaniche Rezzatesi

10.13 Ae Group Ag

10.14 Nemak

10.15 Pace Industries

10.16 Endurance Technologies Private Limited

10.17 Shiloh Industries

11. Disclaimer

