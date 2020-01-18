Pressure Sensitive Adhesives - A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 - 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

"The pressure-sensitive adhesives market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period."

Click the link for a Free Sample copy of the Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091744014/pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=mw&Mode=20

Major factor driving the market studied is the increasing development of low-cost flexible packaging. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The tapes segment dominated the market, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the growing end-user industries, such as packaging, medical, and transportation.

– The adoption of bio-based pressure sensitive adhesives is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.

Competitive Landscape:

The pressure-sensitive adhesives market is consolidated, and the top seven players account for almost 60% of the market. The major companies include 3M, Arkema, DuPont, HB Fuller, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, among others

Packaging Industry dominating the Market

– Adhesives play a crucial role in ensuring that the product packaging remains intact until it reaches the consumer.

– As there is an increase, in terms of several new products and product proliferation, packaging operations require a reliable adhesive, to meet the increasingly complex packaging demands.

– Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs), specifically offer several advantages for the packaging industry:

– Quick reworks: Reworking, or repackaging increases costs. PSAs offer a timely way to make products compliant and shelf-ready. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are safer than glue sticks and more discrete than traditional tape. Unlike glue sticks, pressure-sensitive adhesives do not require heat during application. The absence of heat eliminates burns and increases safety among plant workers. Additionally, PSAs are less intrusive on packaging graphics, providing the required adhesion without sacrificing the brand image. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are less visible packaging solutions, which preserve the brand and maximize the impact.

Ask For Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091744014/pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=mw&Mode=20

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes- Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.

Spotting emerging trends- Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities-This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091744014/pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=mw&Mode=20

Customization of the Report:

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]