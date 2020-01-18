Global Liquid Fertilizers Market 2019 providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2019 - 2024. It provides whole summary of Liquid Fertilizers Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The “Liquid Fertilizers Market” 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Liquid Fertilizers market is provided in detail in the report. Industry Research offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Liquid Fertilizers market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of The Major Key Players of Liquid Fertilizers Market Are:

Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd.

ICL Fertilizers

Haifa Chemicals Ltd

Plant Food Company Inc.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Compo Expert GmbH

Kugler Company

AgroLiquid AD

Nutri

Tech Solutions

Tessenderlo Group

Nutra Flow

Agrotiger

FoxFar Soil and Fertilizer Company

Scope of the Report:

Liquid fertilizers are the latest and most technically advanced products that supply nutrients to crops. The need to improve food security has strongly influenced the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers in the world over the years. Along with market expansion, companies in the global liquid fertilizers market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focused on expanding their reach to new regi

Market Overview:

The global liquid fertilizers market was valued at USD 8,759.9 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 38.4% of the overall market.

The rise in demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, ease in application, adoption of sustainable farming practices, and higher environmental safety are driving the global liquid fertilizers market. However, limited supplies, issues in logistics, high handling costs, and strict government regulations are limiting the potential growth of the market.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Liquid Fertilizers Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Liquid Fertilizers.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Liquid Fertilizers market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Liquid Fertilizers market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Liquid Fertilizers market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Liquid Fertilizers market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Liquid Fertilizers market?

Key Market Trends:



Easy Usage and Application Procedures



Despite the global shrinkage of arable land, there is an increasing demand for food around the world, which has led to an enormous increase in the application of high-efficiency fertilizers, including liquid fertilizers, in cultivation. The contribution of liquid fertilizers to the overall yield and food security is significant. So far, the highest adoption rate of liquid fertilizers is observed in the North American region. As per the International Fertilizer Industry Association (IFA), anhydrous ammonia garnered a larger share of 77% in liquid fertilizer application, followed by urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions (18%). Liquid fertilizers, when compared with granular fertilizers, offer higher uniformity, in turn, providing the crops with an even consistent coating so that all plants receive the same nutrients regardless of location. Consequently, liquid fertilizers are projected to witness growth as one of the highly efficient fertilizers that can give cost-effective yields under varied agro-climatic conditions, unlike other types of fertilizers.



Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Market



Asia-Pacific is traditionally the largest market, representing a 38.4% share in the global market. Owing to factors, such as the rising concern over the current pattern of liquid fertilizer use, heavy reliance on nitrogenous liquid fertilizer, poor nutrition management, lack of complementary inputs, declining soil fertility, and weak marketing and distribution systems, there is a heightened need to improve liquid fertilizer's effectiveness in the region. Furthermore, these concerns have given way to liquid bio-fertilizer and liquid micronutrient fertilizer being developed in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, China holds the largest share of 46.5%, while Australia is expected to witness the fastest growth.





Study objectives of Liquid Fertilizers Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Liquid Fertilizers market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Liquid Fertilizers market

Detailed TOC of Liquid Fertilizers Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Demand for High-Efficiency Fertilizers

4.2.2 Easy Usage and Application Procedures

4.2.3 Adoption of Sustainable Agriculture Practices

4.2.4 Increasing Global Capacity Leading to Stable Prices

4.2.5 Need to Enhance Production Yield

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Supply Restrictions and Poor Logistics

4.3.2 Concerns Regarding Health and Environmental Safety

4.3.3 High Costs of Handling

4.3.4 Stringent Government Policies and Pricing Volatility

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Nutrient Type

5.1.1 Nitrogen

5.1.2 Potassium

5.1.3 Phosphate

5.1.4 Micronutrients

5.2 Ingredient Type

5.2.1 Crop-based Fertilizers

5.2.1.1 Synthetic

5.2.1.2 Organic

5.3 Mode of Application

5.3.1 Foliar Application

5.3.2 Aerial Applications

5.3.3 Starter Solutions

5.3.4 Fertigation

5.3.5 Injection into Soil

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Grains and Cereals

5.4.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.4.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.4.4 Commercial Crops

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Spain

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Yara International ASA

6.4.2 Nutrien Ltd.

6.4.3 ICL Fertilizers

6.4.4 Haifa Chemicals Ltd

6.4.5 Plant Food Company Inc.

6.4.6 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

6.4.7 Compo Expert GmbH

6.4.8 Kugler Company

6.4.9 AgroLiquid AD

6.4.10 Nutri-Tech Solutions

6.4.11 Tessenderlo Group

6.4.12 Nutra Flow

6.4.13 Agrotiger

6.4.14 FoxFar Soil and Fertilizer Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

