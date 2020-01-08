Global Battery Recycling Market 2020 research report presents you an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, cost structure, CAGR, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market.

Global "Battery Recycling Market" (2020), Industry Research Report is an in-depth study on the current state of the Global Battery Recycling industry. This report studies Global Battery Recycling in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions and forecast to 2023.

Get a sample copy of the report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12344054

TopManufacturersListed inthe Battery Recycling Market Report are:

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Aqua Metals Inc.

Battery Solutions Inc.

Call2Recycle Inc.

Vinton Batteries Limited

Umicore S.A

Gravita India Limited

Recupyl S.A.S

Johnson Controls Inc.

COM2 Recycling Solutions

The Doe Run Resources Corporation

Exide Technologies

Increasing disposal of batteries has augmented concern toward water pollution and soil contamination. As a result, various entrepreneurs and governments have initiated necessary measures to recycle batteries and derive environmental and health benefits. The increasing number of spent batteries from the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the strict government regulations mandating battery recycling to control environmental hazards during battery manufacturing and disposal, are some of the factors propelling the growth of global battery recycling market. The automotive sector has emerged as the leading source of spent batteries, owing to the high usage of lead acid batteries in vehicles, and as automotive batteries are indispensable components of the powertrains of vehicles. Among all the regions, Europe dominates the global market, due to stringent environmental norms, like EU's batteries directive, which is focused on the adequate disposal and recycling of batteries.

Stricter Government Norms for Battery Recycling by Various Nations Drive the Market

Batteries are made from a variety of chemicals and some of these chemicals, such as nickel and cadmium, are extremely toxic and can cause damage to humans and the environment. In particular, they can cause soil and water pollution and endanger wildlife. For example, cadmium can cause damage to soil microorganisms and affect the breakdown of organic matter. This has forced governments in many countries to come up with stringent norms regarding battery recycling and management in order to control environmental hazards. Different countries have different norms. For instance, the United States has The Universal Waste Rule and The Mercury-containing and Rechargeable Battery Management Act (The Battery Act). More than 20 states in the United States have state recycling requirements in effect and around eight states have mandated battery producers to offer or fund battery recycling.

The Universal Waste Rule: The US Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations prohibit companies, handlers, or contractors from disposing batteries. They further promote the collection and recycling of universal waste (including batteries, pesticides, mercury-containing equipment, and mercury lamps).

The Mercury-containing and Rechargeable Battery Management Act (The Battery Act): This act was implemented by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the State Department of Environmental Quality Agency, to reduce the amount of hazardous substances released into the environment from used batteries, by phasing out the use of mercury-containing batteries and recycling nickel cadmium, small sealed lead-acid batteries, and others.

Europe to Dominate the Market

Europe dominates the global battery recycling market, due to stringent environmental norms, like EU's batteries directive, which is focused on the adequate disposal and recycling of batteries. These norms are expected to drive the market’s growth. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and Italy, are the major contributors to the European segment. According to the European Commission, this directive intends to contribute to the protection, preservation, and improvement of the quality of the environment, by minimizing the negative impact of waste batteries and accumulators. The directive was initiated to deal with approximately 800,000 metric ton of automotive batteries, 190,000 metric ton of industrial batteries, and 160,000 metric ton of consumer batteries sold in the European Union annually.

United Kingdom Becoming Self-Sufficient in Battery Recycling

In 2019, resource efficiency specialist, Ecosurety, and reuse and recycling solutions firm, Belmont Trading UK, partnered to develop the United Kingdom’s first battery recycling facility. This is expected enable the country to become self-sufficient in battery recycling as it leaves the European Union. The United Kingdom currently has to ship batteries to Europe for recycling. The new plant near Glasgow has the potential to lower the country’s waste export bill considerably by possibly halting this process.

Key Developments in the Market

January 2018: Call2Recycle, North America's first and largest consumer battery stewardship and recycling program, reported that its partners, stewards, and collection sites recycled nearly 6.3 million kilograms (14 million pounds) of batteries throughout Canada and the United States in 2019. These results contribute to Call2Recycle's mission of keeping batteries out of landfills. To date, the program has recycled 65 million kilograms (144 million pounds) of batteries.

February 2019: Johnson Controls and Aqua Metals signed break-through battery recycling technology partnership. Under the agreement, Johnson Controls will:

o Become the first licensee for AquaRefining technology

o Supply Aqua Metals with batteries to recycle as a service, as part of the Johnson Controls closed-loop network

o Purchase AquaRefined metals produced from Aqua Metals' facilities

o Acquire just under 5% of Aqua Metals outstanding shares

Enquire beforePurchasingthis report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12344054

Reasons to Purchase the Battery Recycling Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Buy this report (Price4250USD for single user license) at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12344054

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

3.4 Government Rules and Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Global Battery Recycling Market Analysis, by Battery Type (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

7.1 Lead-Acid Battery

7.2 Nickel-based Battery

7.3 Lithium-based Battery

7.4 Others

8. Global Battery Recycling Market Analysis, by Geography (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

8.1 Asia-Pacific

8.1.1 China

8.1.2 India

8.1.3 Japan

8.1.4 Australia

8.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Rest of North America

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.3 Russia

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 South America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.2 Argentina

8.4.3 Rest of South America

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.3 Iran

8.5.4 Nigeria

8.5.5 Algeria

8.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Buisness Segmentation, Financial Analysis**, Recent Development and Analyst View)

9.1 Accurec Recycling GmbH

9.2 Aqua Metals Inc.

9.3 Battery Solutions Inc.

9.4 Call2Recycle Inc.

9.5 Vinton Batteries Limited

9.6 Umicore SA

9.7 Gravita India Limited

9.8 Recupyl SaS

9.9 Johnson Controls Inc.

9.10 COM2 Recycling Solutions

9.11 The Doe Run Resources Corporation

9.12 Exide Technologies

(*List of companies is not exhaustive. Please let us know if you are interested in any company profile)

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

11. Appendix

11.1 Disclaimer

(**Subject to availability on public domain)

About us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807/UK +44 203 239 8187

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Battery Recycling Market Size, Share Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Production Overview, Upstream Raw Materials, Recent Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020-2023