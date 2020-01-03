Global "Dong Quai Market" Report (2020 - 2025) outlines the key growth factors, prospects and market phase of prime players throughout the forecast amount from 2020 to 2025.

Dong Quai Marketreport offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Dong Quai Industry. This report accurately estimates market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets.

Dong QuaiMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Amax NutraSource

Bio Botanica

Carrubba

Organic Herb

Naturex

Xian Yuensun Biological Technology

Symrise

Dong Quai is a traditional Chinese medicinal herb obtained from the Angelica Sinensis plant. It is also known as female ginseng in many regions due to its traditional use to treat women reproductive system related problem. Dong Quai is grown in high altitude and cold regions of China, Korea, and Japan. Dong Quai is widely used for its health wellness effect upon consumption such as menopausal symptoms, heart diseases, amenorrhea, high blood pressure, and male and female reproductive system related problems. The dong quai market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for traditional medicine across the globe. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the dong quai market owing to its traditional market in the region and large consumer base for natural remedial products.

The dong quai market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for traditional medicine globally. Also, herbal supplements are at rising with increase in sedentary lifestyle more and more people are sifting through supplement diet to overcome daily requirements of nutrients and maintaining proper functionality of body. Dong quai tea is expected to expand rapidly over geographies as medicinal and herbal tea segment is increasing globally. Increasing demand for organic of things across food and beverage sector is anticipated to fuel demand for organic dong quai over the forecast period.

The global Dong Quai market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dong Quai volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dong Quai market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Dong Quai in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Dong Quai manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Dong Quai Market Segment by Type covers:

Powder

Tincture

Dried Roots

Dong Quai Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical Industry

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Dong Quai market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Dong Quai market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Dong Quai market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Dong Quai

1.1 Definition of Dong Quai

1.2 Dong Quai Segment by Type

1.3 Dong Quai Segment by Applications

1.4 Global Dong Quai Overall Market

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Dong Quai

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dong Quai

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Dong Quai

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Dong Quai

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Dong Quai Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Dong Quai

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Dong Quai Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Dong Quai Revenue Analysis

4.3 Dong Quai Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Dong Quai Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Dong Quai Production by Regions

5.2 Dong Quai Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Dong Quai Market Analysis

5.4 Europe Dong Quai Market Analysis

5.5 China Dong Quai Market Analysis

5.6 Japan Dong Quai Market Analysis

5.7 Southeast Asia Dong Quai Market Analysis

5.8 India Dong Quai Market Analysis

6 Dong Quai Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Dong Quai Production by Type

6.2 Global Dong Quai Revenue by Type

6.3 Dong Quai Price by Type

7 Dong Quai Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Dong Quai Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Dong Quai Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Dong Quai Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Company 1

8.1.1 Company 1 Dong Quai Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Company 1 Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Company 1 Dong Quai Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Dong Quai Market

9.1 Global Dong Quai Market Trend Analysis

9.2 Dong Quai Regional Market Trend

9.3 Dong Quai Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Dong Quai Market Trend (Application)and many more chapters

