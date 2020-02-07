The global cosmetics and perfumery glass bottles market was valued at USD 1809.28 million in 2019 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.63% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Urbanization, growing millennial population, and rising disposable incomes are the major contributors to this growth. Urbanization created several opportunities for the market players. Further, consumer awareness regarding the availability of different cosmetics is driving the demand for cosmetic products, and subsequently, packaging.

The Global Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2026 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Packaging is a critical element for the cosmetic and perfume industries. Packaging for these industries is not only about security and protection but also about ensuring that the product is kept in its best condition during transportation and storage. The increasing demand for personalized and natural fragrances is augmenting the markets growth. Key players are focusing on developing innovative fragrances and packaging to boost their sales across the world.

Perfume Segment Is Expected To Register a Significant Growth

As glass bottles dominate the global fragrance and perfume market, the growing demand for perfume is also expected to increase the usage of glass bottles in the cosmetic sector.

Also, the demand for natural-based, fragrances instead of synthetic-based ingredients, is growing, due to growing consciousness about the risk of allergies and toxins. For instance, the US-based Luxe Brands, Inc. is positioning itself as a natural fragrance brand and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement.

According to industry estimates, the Indian perfume industry is valued at INR 2000 crore, estimated to grow by 50% by 2020. The current online perfume market is also estimated at INR 148 crore, and is expected to increase by approximately 120%.

Also, the increasing importance of personal grooming, coupled with growing demand from the millennial population, is forcing many luxury perfume companies to cater to local markets too.

For instance, Ahmedabad-based luxury perfume company, All Good Scents, was launched in 2014. The company introduced its luxury products in the local market and recorded a month-on-month average sales growth of 40% in 2016..

Market Latest Updates

The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on cosmetics and perfumery glass bottles to strengthen their product capabilities. For instance, in Sep 2018, Lumson acquired Leoplast to boost its strength in the prestige makeup sector. This acquisition is expected to help the company generate substantial investments and support its development in international markets as an excellent manufacturer of primary packaging for lipsticks.

