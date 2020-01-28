New York City, Jan 28, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Manhattan Repertory Theatre or MRT for short is a renowned independent theatre company run by theatre director and playwright Ken Wolf. With their productions gathering large audiences from in and out of New York City and being covered and reviewed by the nation's leading publications of all things theatre, Broadway.com, and Playbill, this theatre company has truly established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the New York theatre scene.

Ken Wolf has personally created and directed some of the plays produced by MRT. Some of the more well-known productions at MRT have been the 2016 production of Men starring Sanjana Iyer, Lilian Tanner, Lisa Rabinowicz and Liv Nicole; Double I produced in 2014 starring Anette Hammond, Mary Liz Lewis, and Greg Falkin, and The Arab produced in 2013.

Stella Adler alum and Indian actress Sanjana Iyer recently talked about what it was like to work with MTR on their production of Men.

'Ken seemed to have tapped into the female psyche so well that directing this play came naturally to him' she said, 'It was a rewarding collaboration and allowed us as actors to really get back to the basics, relying on our training and craft more than anything else to bring this to life. The play, written by Ken Wolf, is a series of monologues sewn together, by women about what it is to be a woman today in a still patriarchal world.

MRT also has a very popular play production program that gives lesser-known playwrights a platform to bring their stories to the mainstage by allowing them to submit their short and full length plays and giving the finalists space and venue to put up their productions.

Manhattan Repertory Theatre is currently located in Midtown, Manhattan.

