Brighton, UK - Professional soundtrack composer Dexter Britain is pleased to announce that he is running a competition for the best performance of his music, with the winner to receive a £1000 GBP cash prize. Applicants over the age of 13 are welcome to submit a videoed piano performance of any of his many original piano pieces. More than one piece may be submitted, with each as a separate entry.

The contest runs from now until midnight on April 30th, 2020.

All entries will be judged by Dexter himself:

“All I will be looking at is your performance,” says Dexter. “You don’t need any qualifications to enter.”

And since Dexter’s pieces are composed for soundtrack, his music is typically intended to move or create emotion in the listener.

“The mood you create is all-important, so that’s something I’ll specifically be looking for,” adds Dexter. “I’m not looking at your technical prowess or your theoretical skills, but I will be watching how you play and how much emotion you put into it.”

All the information needed to enter can be accessed by downloading the competition pack on the website. Sheet music and a soundtrack playlist are also available on the site.

About Dexter Britain

A Brighton (UK) based award-winning soundtrack composer, producer and songwriter, Dexter Britain has worked on a myriad of projects, including work for Land Rover, Ralph Lauren, and L'Oreal, to name but a few. A self-taught pianist, he is best known for his standout piece, "The Time To Run (Finale)". Dexter’s work has been used more than 11 000 times and features in projects from commercials, and feature films, to charity videos, and weddings.

For more information, visit his website at https://dexterbritain.com/.

