Digital Pathology Market Recent Technological Advancements by Top Leaders are Hamamatsu Photonics, Roche Diagnostics Danmark, Primera Technology, Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt Ltd, Indica Labs by 2026

The Global Digital Pathology Market is likely to expand due to the rising use of advanced diagnostic tools for prompt diagnosis of chronic diseases. According to a report, titled “Digital Pathology: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market is likely to grow due to the increasing number of people diagnosed with related diseases.

Use of Digital Pathology in Surgical Procedures Has Proven Hugely Beneficial

In surgical pathology, the diagnosed tissue can be detected, diagnosed, treated, and then incised into paper thin slices. These slices are then mounted upon glass slides, which are then examined by pathologists under microscopic conditions. This method was a first of its kind and possesses very high efficiency, besides offering clear and sharp images.

Furthermore, digital slides can be reproduced as many times as needed. Therefore, the use of pathology in surgical procedures ensures higher surgical efficiency and reduces the time required for diagnosis and operation. This has led to rapid adoption of digital pathology around the world.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Digital Pathology Market Report

3DHISTECH - The Digital Pathology Company

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Objective Pathology Services

Hamamatsu Photonics

Roche Diagnostics Danmark

Primera Technology

Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt Ltd

Indica Labs

Philips Benelux

Inspirata

LigoLab LLC

Leica Biosystem

Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Nikon Optical Canada Inc.

The Global Digital Pathology Market is likely to grow in the forthcoming years due to recent technological advancements in pathology devices. Recent advancements have induced increasing operational efficacy, which is a major factor propelling growth in the global digital pathology market

A hospital, research laboratory and any related center can transfer the image anywhere in the world within no time. This significantly reduces the time to treat and diagnose and eliminates the need to call upon a specialist for a consultation. The aforementioned factors have created an increasing adoption of digital pathology over other methods.

Digital pathology is applicable across diverse domains within the healthcare industry. This, as per Fortune Business Insights, is a chief driver of the global market. Digital pathology involves producing a clear predictive image using various imaging devices. Moreover, these images can be shared or transferred through digital slides.

FDA Clearance for Philips’ Intellisite Pathology to Bode Well for Digital Pathology Market

In April 2017, the FDA gave its approval to Philips’ Intellisite Pathology (PIPS) for manufacturing and sale in the U.S. This was the first ever digital pathology system in the market with FDA clearance. According to Fortune Business Insights, approval to Philips’ Intellisite will encourage other pathology device manufacturers to come up with their own patents and use PIPS as a reference.

Secondly, pathologists and related clinical centers that had held off buying any type of pathology systems, until they would receive clearance from a regulatory authority, would now willingly invest and buy Philips’ Intellisite due to the FDA approval. Such factors will lead to the entry of newer market players and also encourage existing companies to improvise as well as improve their product to shake off competition from Philips.

