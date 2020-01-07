Oilfield Air Drilling Industry 2020 Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, trends, as well as industry analysis.

Oilfield Air Drilling Market 2020 report focus on Global and regional Market, providing information on major players like Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, Traders, Customers, investors etc. It helps in visualizing the composition of the Oilfield Air Drilling market across each indication by highlighting the key commercial assets and Players. Oilfield Air Drilling Market Report Pinpoint Data type include capacity, production, Market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, Gross margin, Growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc.The report provides Strategists for Marketers and Senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Oilfield Air Drilling sector. Industry researcher project Oilfield Air Drilling market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 5.15% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the automation in drilling rigs.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing active rig count.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuations in oil and gases prices.

Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market: About this market

Air drilling is a technique where high volumes of low-pressure air are used to drill oil and gas wells instead of conventional drilling fluids such as water-based mud or oil-based mud especially in the areas with low or no influx of water inside the wellbore. Researchers oilfield air drilling market analysis considers sales from dust, aerated fluids, foam, mist, and nitrogen membrane. Our analysis also considers the sales of oilfield air drilling in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the dust segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as maximum drilling penetration rate which helps extend the drill bit's life by enabling the better cooling of the drill bit with compressed air during drilling will play a significant role in the dust segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global oilfield air drilling market report also looks at factors such as rising benefits of air drilling over conventional drilling, increasing active rig count, rising upstream investment. However, challenges associated with air drilling technique, adoption of alternative energy sources, fluctuations in oil and gases prices may hamper the growth of the oilfield air drilling industry over the forecast period.

Oilfield Air Drilling Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market: Overview

Increasing active rig count

Oil and gas EandP activities are increasing globally as the crude oil prices are recovering. With increased crude oil prices, oil and gas companies are investing in oil and gas EandP projects. The increasing drilling activities will lead to a rise in the demand for oil and gas drilling rigs. This will increase the demand for drilling activities. Thus, the increasing active rig count will fuel the growth of the global oilfield air drilling market, registering at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Automation in drilling rigs

In the oil and gas industry, most of the incidents and fatal accidents happen on the rig floor due to the manual handling of rig equipment. Automation is given more importance in the oil and gas industry due to the level of hazards involved in oil and gas EandP operations. Rig automation has the sole purpose of enhancing workers' safety and the efficacy of oil and gas drilling operations. Automation in rigs changes the interaction between a worker on the rig floor and the equipment. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global oilfield air drilling market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global oilfield air drilling market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oilfield air drilling manufacturers, that include Air Drilling Associates Inc., Archer Ltd., Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc.

Also, the oilfield air drilling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Oilfield Air Drilling market size.

Geographically,this report is segmented into several key Regions covering:Americas, APAC, EMEA

Key vendors operating in 2020 Oilfield Air Drilling market space are-



Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

Following are the objectives of The 2020 Oilfield Air Drilling Market Report:

To describe and forecast the overall Oilfield Air Drilling market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of authentication type, functionality type, component, and application.

To forecast the market size for various segments, by key region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Oilfield Air Drilling market.

To strategically analyze the Micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, Prospects, and Contributions to the total market.

To analyze opportunities in the overall Oilfield Air Drilling market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To profile key players and analyze their Market ranking in terms of revenues and core competencies and provide details of the competitive landscape for the Oilfield Air Drilling market leaders.

To analyze growth strategies such as Contracts, Mergers and Acquisitions, Product launches and Developments, and Research and Development (RandD) in the overall Oilfield Air Drilling market.

Table of Contents included in Oilfield Air Drilling Market 2020 Report -

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast 2020-2023

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendorsAnd Many More Parts Covered.

