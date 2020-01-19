The report “Global Blister Packaging Market, By Technology (Vacuum Forming, Thermoforming, Cold Forming, and Pressure Forming), By Material (Plastic Films, Paper and Paperboard, Aluminum, and Others), By End Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Semiconductors, Consumer Goods, Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global blister packaging market is projected to grow from US$ XX.X billion in 2019 to US$ XX.X billion by 2029. Increasing demand for blister packaged products in healthcare sector is key driving factor for global blister packing market. In addition, rapid growth of pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry in emerging countries is expected to fuel growth of the blister packaging market. Furthermore, technological advancements in blister packaging such as integration of product tracking technology with blister packaging to maintain product track record more conveniently is another factor anticipated to boost growth of the target market in the near future.

Key Highlights:

In August 2018, for instance, Bemis Company, Inc. and Amcor Limited had strategic combination to develop the global leadership in consumer blister packaging.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global blister packaging market accounted for US$ XX.X billion in 2019 and is projected to register a significant CAGR of XX.X% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, material, end use industry, and region.

By technology, the thermoforming segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018. By material, the plastic film segments accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to its low cost and ease of thermoforming.

By end use industry, the consumer goods segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to ease in product handling, ability to protect the goods from climatic conditions and contamination.

By region, North America blister packaging market accounted for major revenue share of the global blister packaging market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to high presence of leading blister packaging industries in countries in these regions. In addition, high adoption for blister packaging among healthcare and pharmaceutical, particularly in the U.S. is another factor expected to support growth of the North America market over the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019. Asia Pacific blister packaging market is projected to witness significant growth in the global market followed by market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Blister Packaging Market", By Technology (Vacuum Forming, Thermoforming, Cold Forming, and Pressure Forming), By Material (Plastic Films, Paper and Paperboard, Aluminum, and Others), By End Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Semiconductors, Consumer Goods, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global blister packaging market includes ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FormPaks International Co. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, Sonoco Products Company, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Ecobliss Holdings BV, WestRock Company, and Sonoco Products Company.

