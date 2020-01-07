NEWS »»»
Baby Powder Market 2020 Report provides Growth history, Sales channel, Manufacturers profiled in Baby Powder industry, Market share of product and scope of a region in detail. The Market report also consists of key drivers and limiting factors affect the Baby Powder Market Growth, Change in industry Trends or challenges faced by Baby Powder manufacturers in forecast years. Baby Powder Market report will help you take well-versed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyze drivers and give you a vision on the industry forecast. Industry researcher project Baby Powder market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 4.26% during the period 2020-2023.
Beiersdorf AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Pigeon Corp., and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing adoption of liquid baby powders.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for organic baby powders.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the declining infant mortality rate.
Baby powder application on baby skin aids the absorption of excess moisture from the skin the prevention of diaper rashes due to chafing and prevent unpleasant odor from the skin. Technavio’s baby powder market analysis considers sales from both online and offline distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the sales of baby powder in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability to read ingredients, immediate access to the product, and advice from sales experts will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global baby powder market report also looks at factors such as increasing parents' awareness about baby care products, growing demand for organic baby powders, declining infant mortality rate. However, increasing parents' awareness about baby care products, growing demand for organic baby powders, declining infant mortality rate may hamper the growth of the baby powder industry over the forecast period.
The fundamental details related to the Baby Powder industry like the product definition, Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Regional Market Performance and Market Share, cost, demand, and supply-demand, Capacity Utilization Rate, New Project SWOT Analysis are covered in this report. A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the Baby Powder industry is provided in the report. The Baby Powder market is analyzed based on Three key regions, namely: Americas, APAC, EMEA.
