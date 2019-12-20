NEWS »»»
Global Airway Management Device Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
Airway management device market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,856.86 million by 2027. Increase in anaesthesia procedures worldwide and high incidence of preterm births is the factors for the market growth.
Airway management device is a set of medical procedures in order to prevent airway obstruction in patients. This device ensures an open pathway in patients that allows the gas exchange between a patient's lungs and the atmosphere. There are various products such as oropharyngeal airway, nasopharyngeal airways, laryngeal mask airways and tracheal incubation used in providing airway in patients who are undergoing anaesthesia procedures in hospitals. These devices are found to be used in fields of anaesthesia, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, emergency medicine, neonatology and many others.
In neonatology it has application for managing airway among babies and increasing incidence of preterm birth may require the need of airway management. For instance, according to World Health Organization, stated in 2018, approximately 15 million preterm babies are born each year (before 37 weeks of gestation), which is more than 1 out of 10 infants and this number is increasing per year. In 184 nations, preterm birth rates vary from 5% to 18% of infants born. Increase in preterm birth worldwide is one of the major factors in driving the market.
This airway management device market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for anAnalyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Airway management device market is segmented of the basis of by type, patient age, procedure and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Airway management device market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by type, patient age, procedure, end-users and application.
The countries covered in the airway management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Country Level Analysis, By Type
North America is dominating the market because of availability of number of major companies in this region from which major revenue is generated for the airway management devices. In North America, U.S. is dominating as it has been made mandatory for the hospitals keep airway management devices during the procedures performances especially in intensive care unit hence its demand is higher. To fulfil this increasing demand of airway management products manufacturers are involved in providing and launching new devices in market. For instance, In 2017 October, smiths medical has launched three products namely CADD-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pump, airfree airway management system and Pharmguard server software at American Society of anesthesiologists annual meeting which was held at U.S.. Introducing these products in market has increased the overall product portfolio of the company being utilized by anaesthesiologists in all stages of patient care.
Strong Investment in Research and Development Activities and New Technology Penetration
Airway management device market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in medical and pharmaceutical industry with airway management devices product sales, therapy devices sales, impact of technological development in device and dressings and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the airway management devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.
Airway management device market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Asia-Pacific presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, concept cars, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to global airway management device market.
The major players covered in the report are Olympus Corporation, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Armstrong Medical Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Rudolf Riester GmbH (subsidiary of Halma Plc), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, SonarMed, Mercury Medical, Smiths Group plc, Verathon Inc., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, SunMed, MEDTRONIC, Flexicare (Group) Limited, VYAIRE, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd. and others globally. Airway management market share data is available for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global airway management device market.
For instance,
Partnership, expansion and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for airway management device market products for the welfare of the pateints
