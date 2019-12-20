Global Airway Management Device Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Airway management device market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,856.86 million by 2027. Increase in anaesthesia procedures worldwide and high incidence of preterm births is the factors for the market growth.

Airway management device is a set of medical procedures in order to prevent airway obstruction in patients. This device ensures an open pathway in patients that allows the gas exchange between a patient's lungs and the atmosphere. There are various products such as oropharyngeal airway, nasopharyngeal airways, laryngeal mask airways and tracheal incubation used in providing airway in patients who are undergoing anaesthesia procedures in hospitals. These devices are found to be used in fields of anaesthesia, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, emergency medicine, neonatology and many others.

In neonatology it has application for managing airway among babies and increasing incidence of preterm birth may require the need of airway management. For instance, according to World Health Organization, stated in 2018, approximately 15 million preterm babies are born each year (before 37 weeks of gestation), which is more than 1 out of 10 infants and this number is increasing per year. In 184 nations, preterm birth rates vary from 5% to 18% of infants born. Increase in preterm birth worldwide is one of the major factors in driving the market.

This airway management device market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for anAnalyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Airway Management Device Market Scope and Market Size

Airway management device market is segmented of the basis of by type, patient age, procedure and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the airway management devices market is segmented into supraglottic airway management devices, infraglottic airway management devices, laryngoscopes, bronchoscope/intubation scopes, resuscitators and others. Supraglottic airway management devices are dominating the market because of its higher usage in ventilation of upper airways in patient during anesthesia or other conditions. Laryngeal mask airways (LMA) are mostly preferred type on supraglottic devices as it can be easily used during the procedure in hospitals, ASCs and other places. However, laryngoscopes segment may grow the market due to its improved success rate and it has reasonable cost and one the major benefit is that it has video capturing system which is call video laryngoscope which allows easy intubation among patient. Due to such benefits this segment may grow in future.

On the basis of patient age, the airway management devices market is segmented into adult and pediatric patients/neonates. Adult segment is dominating the market mostly adult patients visit in hospitals for the medical procedures where oxygenation and ventilation is required. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, total number of the emergency department visit with the chronic diseases in the U.S. are Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) 7,251, Congestive heart failure 4,413 Hypertension 32,370 per thousand patients.

On the basis of procedure, the global airway management devices market is segmented into Intensive care unit or emergency procedure and non-emergency surgical procedures. Intensive care unit or emergency procedure segment is dominating the market because using airway management devices in intensive care unit is important step in order to provide ventilation and oxygenation among patient and it has been observed higher cases of anesthesia and emergency procedure are performed in intensive care unit where these devices are mandate in order to provide basic life functions hence this segment may grow in future. For instance, according to National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, in 2016 number of patients visits in emergency department in U.S. was 145.6 million.

On the basis of application, the global airway management devices market is segmented into anesthesia, emergency medicine and others. Anesthesia segment is dominating the market because of higher number of anesthesia procedures performed worldwide and airway management devices provides proper oxygenation and ventilation among people which helps life support functioning. For instance, Ambu A/S provides Ambu AuraOnce, an airway management device which is used during anaesthesia procedure. Hence increasing anaesthesia procedures may help the market to grow.

On the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, ambulatory surgical center (ASCs) and others. Hospitals segment is further segmented into intensive care units, emergency care departments, operating rooms, and others. Hospitals segment is dominating the market because anesthesia as well as emergency procedures are majorly performed in hospitals especially in intensive care unit. Hospitals are required to install more advanced airway management devices to support life functioning of patient while performing procedures

Airway Management Device Market Country Level Analysis

Airway management device market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by type, patient age, procedure, end-users and application.

The countries covered in the airway management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Country Level Analysis, By Type

North America is dominating the market because of availability of number of major companies in this region from which major revenue is generated for the airway management devices. In North America, U.S. is dominating as it has been made mandatory for the hospitals keep airway management devices during the procedures performances especially in intensive care unit hence its demand is higher. To fulfil this increasing demand of airway management products manufacturers are involved in providing and launching new devices in market. For instance, In 2017 October, smiths medical has launched three products namely CADD-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pump, airfree airway management system and Pharmguard server software at American Society of anesthesiologists annual meeting which was held at U.S.. Introducing these products in market has increased the overall product portfolio of the company being utilized by anaesthesiologists in all stages of patient care.

Strong Investment in Research and Development Activities and New Technology Penetration

Airway management device market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in medical and pharmaceutical industry with airway management devices product sales, therapy devices sales, impact of technological development in device and dressings and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the airway management devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Airway Management Device Market Share Analysis

Airway management device market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Asia-Pacific presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, concept cars, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to global airway management device market.

The major players covered in the report are Olympus Corporation, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Armstrong Medical Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Rudolf Riester GmbH (subsidiary of Halma Plc), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, SonarMed, Mercury Medical, Smiths Group plc, Verathon Inc., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, SunMed, MEDTRONIC, Flexicare (Group) Limited, VYAIRE, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd. and others globally. Airway management market share data is available for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global airway management device market.

For instance,

In October 2017, VYAIRE acquired revolutionary medical devices, Inc. which is engaged in manufacturing of airway management products. This acquisition has helped Vyaire to add a medically validated airway management solution in the market. superno2va nasal PAP allows anesthesiologists to provide more regulated and non-invasive oxygen for sedated patients. It will help the company to maximize its presence in respiratory care market globally.

Partnership, expansion and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for airway management device market products for the welfare of the pateints

