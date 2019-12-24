Robotic lawn movers are a robot which is used to cut the grass. Lawn movers usually consist of two or more blades which are used to cut the grass evenly. Usually the users have to wire around the lawn areas that need to be mowed.

These robots can maintain upto 30,000 m2 of grass. Today user can adjust the settings of the mower through some applications on their smart phones.

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market estimated value of USD 1444.26 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.27% With Top Key Players like Husqvarna Group, Bosch Limited, Stiga S.P.A., Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a., YAMABIKO Corporation, Deere and Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., The Toro Company, AL-KO KOBER SE, Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited, WORX, MTD, The Kobi Company, LG Electronics

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market is segmented By Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Retail Channel), End- User (Robotic Lawn Mowers in the Residential Sector, Robotic Lawn Mowers in the Commercial Sector), Connectivity (Robotic Lawn Mowers with Connectivity, Robotic Lawn Mowers without Connectivity), Lawn Covered (Medium-sized lawns (between 800 and 1,500 square meters), Small-sized lawns (up to 800 square meters), Large-sized lawns (between 1,500 and 10,500 square meters), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Continuous technological advancement is the major factor driving the market.

Increasing urbanization and consumers preference toward smart homes and system is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Higher cost of the device as compared to the traditional mower is the major factor restraining the growth,

They can only can cover limited lawn area which is another factor restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, IRobot Corp announced the launch of their new lawnmower. The terra which can operates on its own and can head back to the base station to recharge even in mid- mow. The user can operate it with the smartphone and schedule automatic mowing and can be programmed to cover the specific part of the yard. The best thing is that they don’t require boundary wires and can mow in straight and back- and forth line.

In February 2019, Husqvarna announced the launch of its new AI enabled robotic mower Husqvarna Automower 435X AWD with all- wheel drive and smart home connectivity. They are designed to manage rough terrain and slope with an incline of 70% and can work with amazon alexa, google home and other smart home devices. It has a safety feature which will stop the mower automatically when lifted or turned over.

In October 2018, Honda Power Equipment announced the launch of their redesigned HRX series of lawn mowers which have new GCV200 engine that deliver more power and torque than GCV190. It is designed to give smooth and clean cut.

Competitive Analysis: Global robotic lawn mower market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of robotic lawn mower market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

