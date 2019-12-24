NEWS »»»
Robotic lawn movers are a robot which is used to cut the grass. Lawn movers usually consist of two or more blades which are used to cut the grass evenly. Usually the users have to wire around the lawn areas that need to be mowed.
These robots can maintain upto 30,000 m2 of grass. Today user can adjust the settings of the mower through some applications on their smart phones.
Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market estimated value of USD 1444.26 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.27% With Top Key Players like Husqvarna Group, Bosch Limited, Stiga S.P.A., Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a., YAMABIKO Corporation, Deere and Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., The Toro Company, AL-KO KOBER SE, Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited, WORX, MTD, The Kobi Company, LG Electronics
Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market is segmented By Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Retail Channel), End- User (Robotic Lawn Mowers in the Residential Sector, Robotic Lawn Mowers in the Commercial Sector), Connectivity (Robotic Lawn Mowers with Connectivity, Robotic Lawn Mowers without Connectivity), Lawn Covered (Medium-sized lawns (between 800 and 1,500 square meters), Small-sized lawns (up to 800 square meters), Large-sized lawns (between 1,500 and 10,500 square meters), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Drivers:
Market Restraints:
Key Developments in the Market:
Competitive Analysis: Global robotic lawn mower market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of robotic lawn mower market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Market Segmentation:
