Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026 | Research Report by Fortune Business Insights (TM)

The increasing efficiency of robots in performing complicated tasks such as surgeries is leading to wider adoption of medical robots and thus, boosting the global Medical Robotic Systems Market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Medical Robotic Systems Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the report, The Global Medical Robotic Systems Market is presumed to witness an exponential CAGR of 21.5%. The market for medical robotics systems, which was valued at US$ 2,257.8 Mn in 2018 is anticipated to reach US$ 10,710.6 Mn by the end of 2026. It is expected to gain traction as market players are focusing constantly on introducing innovative and advanced surgical robots.

“Rising Cases of Co-Morbidity Diseases Boosting Market”

Various factors are aiding growth of the booming medical robotic systems market including the rise in number of trauma injury cases, advancement in technology and increasing healthcare facilities and expenditures. Besides this, the rise in geriatric population and the co-morbidity diseases is creating growth opportunities for surgical procedures. The advent of robots into the medical industry is considered an important factor creating lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market in the long run.

The rapid shift from conventional open surgeries towards minimally invasive surgical procedures is another major factor accelerating growth of the market. The efficiency of surgical robots to perform laparoscopic surgical procedures is getting higher by the day. This is further helping to increase the demand for medical robots, thus boosting the market globally.

List of Leading Players Mentioned in the Medical Robotic Systems Market:

Zimmer Biomet

BIONIK

Stryker

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Smith and Nephew

CYBERDYNE

Ekso Bionics

Medtronic

Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Robots

Telepresence Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Medical Robotic Systems Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

