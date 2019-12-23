NEWS »»»
Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026 | Research Report by Fortune Business Insights (TM)
The increasing efficiency of robots in performing complicated tasks such as surgeries is leading to wider adoption of medical robots and thus, boosting the global Medical Robotic Systems Market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Medical Robotic Systems Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the report, The Global Medical Robotic Systems Market is presumed to witness an exponential CAGR of 21.5%. The market for medical robotics systems, which was valued at US$ 2,257.8 Mn in 2018 is anticipated to reach US$ 10,710.6 Mn by the end of 2026. It is expected to gain traction as market players are focusing constantly on introducing innovative and advanced surgical robots.
“Rising Cases of Co-Morbidity Diseases Boosting Market”
Various factors are aiding growth of the booming medical robotic systems market including the rise in number of trauma injury cases, advancement in technology and increasing healthcare facilities and expenditures. Besides this, the rise in geriatric population and the co-morbidity diseases is creating growth opportunities for surgical procedures. The advent of robots into the medical industry is considered an important factor creating lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market in the long run.
The rapid shift from conventional open surgeries towards minimally invasive surgical procedures is another major factor accelerating growth of the market. The efficiency of surgical robots to perform laparoscopic surgical procedures is getting higher by the day. This is further helping to increase the demand for medical robots, thus boosting the market globally.
