Top players in the Ultrafine Tungsten Wire For Medical Applications Market include Elmet Technologies, Sumitomo Electric USA, California Fine Wire Company, Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc., American Elements, Tungsram, Metal Cutting Corporation

The increasing number of hospitals to act in favor of the growth of global Ultrafine Tungsten Wire for medical application market. Recently Fortune Business Insights published a report titled, “Ultrafine Tungsten Wire for Medical Applications Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Medical/Surgical Robots, Stents, Guide Wire, Electro Surgery) and Geography Forecast till 2025.” According to the report in 2017, the global ultrafine tungsten wire for medical application market was Worth US$ 36.1 Mn. The Global Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 7.4% and reach US$ 63.5 Mn by the end of 2025. The report classifies the global ultrafine tungsten wire for medical application market in various segments and offers a comprehensive overview.

For More Information and Detailed Scope of this Report, Visit @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/ultrafine-tungsten-wire-market-100167

As per the report in 2017, North America was dominated by the global ultrafine tungsten wire for medical application market. The North America market was valued at US$ 15.8 Mn in 2017. The trend is unlikely to change and North America is expected to dominate the global market through the forecast period. The growth witnessed is attributable to the increasing demand for ultrafine medical-grade tungsten wire in the region for surgical robots and electrosurgery. The ultrafine tungsten wire for medical application market in Asia Pacific is foreseen to expand at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high presence of tungsten reserves in the region is expected to drive the Asia Pacific ultrafine tungsten wire for medical application market.

Top Key Players Mentioned:

Luma Metall AB

Elmet Technologies

Sumitomo Electric USA

California Fine Wire Company

Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc.

American Elements

Xiamen Honglu Tungsten Molybdenum Industry Co.

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Plansee

Tungsram

Metal Cutting Corporation

Midwest Tungsten Service

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/ultrafine-tungsten-wire-market-100167

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Global Market Overview

Key Market Indicators

Emerging Market Trends

Macro and Micro Economic Factors

Tungsten Wire Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis Production Process Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure of Tungsten Wire Raw Material Cost of Tungsten Wire Labour Cost of Tungsten Wire

Industry SWOT Analysis Global Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Definitions

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application Medical/ Surgical Robots Stents Guide Wire Electro Surgery Others (Proton Beam Therapy, Electro-cauterization etc.)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



North America Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

TOC Continued…!

For Any Queries and Further Information, Speak to Our Analyst @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ultrafine-tungsten-wire-market-100167

“Electro Surgery Segment to Emerge Dominant in the Global Market”

In terms of application, the stent segment accounted for 6.9% of the global market in 2017. During the forecast period 2018-2025 the electro surgery segments is expected to emerge dominant in the global ultrafine tungsten wire for medical application market. The growth witnessed is attributable to increasing consumption of tungsten wire in specialized electro stimulation procedures such as stimulation and probing. This is likely to propel the demand for ultrafine tungsten wire. However, the surgical robot segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The adoption of tungsten wire among surgical robot developers is very high due to tungsten’s distinctive features. Tungsten wire is used in robot’s arms as a replacement of metal wire. Deployment of wire in robot’s arm allows it to gain flexible arm movement, enhanced grasping ability, and others. Tungsten wire is less prone to thermal stress, therefore it may help to offer a longer service life of robot. This is anticipated to boost the global ultrafine tungsten wire for medical application market.

Factors anticipated to drive the global ultrafine tungsten wire for medical application market are declining prices of tungsten wire and increasing applicability of tungsten wire among medical procedures.

However, the high cost associated with tungsten wire is likely to restrain the global ultrafine tungsten wire for medical application market during the forecast period 2018-2025.

“Adoption of Advanced Technology to Increase Growth Rate”

Adoption of advanced manufacturing technology by market players in the cable and wire industry and entry of new players in the global ultrafine tungsten wire for the medical application market is likely to impact the market position of existing players. Some of the companies operating in the global ultrafine tungsten wire for medical application market are Elmet Technologies, Sumitomo Electric USA, California Fine Wire Company, Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc., American Elements, Tungsram, and Metal Cutting Corporation.

Purchase License for Full Report @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100167

Other Exclusive Reports:

Global Excavators Market to Rise at 4.66%; High Demand for Crawler Excavators will Favor Market Growth

Injection Molding Machines Market Size to Worth USD 21.4 Billion by 2026, Rising Demand for Energy-efficient Machines to Enable Growth

HEPA Filters Market Size to Reach USD 4,391.5 Million by 2026; Increasing Applications in Hospitals to Provide Impetus for Growth

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Future Demands, Opportunities, Regional Trends and Industry Growth Rate by Forecast 2026