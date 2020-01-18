Automotive Coatings - A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 - 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Automotive Coatings industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

"The automotive coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period."

One of the major factors driving the market growth is increasing production from the automotive industry in Asia-Pacific. However, stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions are likely to restrict market growth.

– Growing demand for water-borne technology is also likely to boost the demand for automotive coatings.

– Investment opportunities in the Middle East & Africa are expected to provide opportunities for market growth in the future.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The automotive coatings market is consolidated, as the majority of the market share is divided among a few of the companies. Some of the key players of the market include Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel NV, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and PPG Industries Inc., among others.

– Though solvent-borne technology is currently accounted for the major market share, it is expected to witness a sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.

– One of the key reasons that are restraining the growth of solvent-borne automotive coatings is the regulations regarding the VOC emissions from hazardous air pollutants present in them like toluene, xylene, ethylbenzene, and methyl ethyl ketone.

– The constantly evolving environmental standards are resulting in an increasing demand for water-based automotive coatings. Meanwhile, the water-based coatings are identical to the solvent-based coatings, in terms of pigments and binders, they differ in carrying agent.

– Over the last few years, mild co-solvent reducers and additives are being introduced to improve performance and drying times of water-based coatings.

– Hence, the aforementioned reasons are likely to result in the highest growth rate for water-borne technology during the forecast period.

