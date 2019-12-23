Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Industry 2020 Global Market Research report 2020 covers a detailed study of the Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2023.

Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The "Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Market Research Report" gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in Specialty Chemicals,Chemicals Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 3 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Market. Industry researcher project Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate market was valued at USD 94.22 million and CAGR of 2.01% during the period 2020-2023.

About Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Market

The increasing use of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate in the production of various automotive components, including interior parts, instrument panel, lighting components, hoods, and electrical parts, is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Properties such as surface finish, high tensile strength, stability, and resistance to chemicals make acrylonitrile styrene acrylate suitable for the abovementioned applications. Acrylic styrene-acrylonitrile is used in the production of automotive exterior components such as radiator grills and mirror housing. Thermoformed plastics such as acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, help reduce vehicle weight and improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles. Regulations on fuel efficiency compel automobile manufacturers to reduce the overall weight of the vehicles by using acrylic styrene acrylonitrile. Research analysts have predicted that the acrylonitrile styrene acrylate market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.

Market Overview

Superior properties of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate

Acrylonitrile styrene acrylate exhibits better performance and efficiency than other styrene copolymers and is thus used in various end-user industries such as automobile, construction, and home appliances. It is more cost-effective, chemically resistant, and durable than other styrene copolymers such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. High surface quality, better impact strength, and UV resistance make it suitable for various exterior applications such as window profiling and siding.

Increase in raw material prices

Acrylonitrile, styrene, and acrylate are some of the primary raw materials required to produce acrylonitrile styrene acrylate. An increase in acrylonitrile prices will raise the production cost of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate. The increased turnaround time and production bottlenecks of acrylonitrile plants have contributed to the tight supply. The increased prices of acrylonitrile push acrylonitrile styrene acrylate vendors to cut production rates, which will hinder the market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the acrylonitrile styrene acrylate market during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Chi Mei Corp. and INEOS AG, the competitive environment is quite intense. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s Competitive Landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies. LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., and SABIC are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Porter's five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate market size.

The report splits the global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Market 2020 report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of Key Players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate market space are-

Chi Mei Corp., INEOS AG, LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., SABIC

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

This Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate market research is the result of

Quantitative analysis:-Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, Competitive landscape. Qualitative analysis:-Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Market drivers, Market challenges, Market trends, Five forces analysis. Primary research:- Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Industry journals and periodicals, Government bodies, Annual reports of key stakeholders. Secondary research:-Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Manufacturers/Suppliers, Channel partners, Industry experts, Strategic decision-makers. Data synthesis:-Collation of data, Estimation of key figures, Analysis of derived insights. Data validation:-Triangulation with data models, Reference against proprietary, databases, Corroboration with industry experts.

Other Analyses:- Apart from The Aforementioned Information, Trade and Distribution Analysis for The Manufactured Industry, SWOT Analysis for New Projects and Feasibility Analysis for New Investment Are Included.

