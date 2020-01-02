The global cushing's syndrome market is driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases leading to increase in usage of corticosteroids

Cushing’s syndrome is the collection of symptoms caused due to the high level of hormones called cortisol. Also known as hypercortisolism, the syndrome is often caused due to side effects of corticosteroid treatment. Corticosteroids are often used for treatment of inflammation and autoimmune conditions. Cushing’s syndrome can be of two types, iatrogenic Cushing’s syndrome and endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Common symptoms of the syndrome include weight gain, fat tissue deposits around midsection and back, purple stretch marks, thinning skin which can be easily bruised, acne etc.

The global Cushing’s syndrome market is expect to expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Cushing’s syndrome is a rare disease and according to UCLA Health, the syndrome affects 10 to 15 people per million each year. Increasing prevalence of the disease is one of the important factors projected to drive the global Cushing’s syndrome market through 2025. Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases leading to increase in usage of corticosteroids is another factor likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

The launch of novel drugs such as steroidogenesis inhibitors for treatment of Cushing’s syndrome is the key factor projected to propel the growth of the global Cushing’s syndrome market during the forecast period. Furthermore, unhealthy lifestyle, increase in geriatric population, and steroid abuse are factors attributed to the growth of the market. Difficulties in diagnosis, sparsely populated pipeline products, strict regulations etc are factors restraining the growth of the global Cushing’s syndrome market.

The global Cushing’s syndrome market can be segmented into type, treatment, end users, and geographical expansion. On the basis of disease type, the market can be divided into iatrogenic Cushing’s syndrome and endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. On the basis of treatment, the market is divided into surgery, radiation therapy, drugs and others. The drugs segment is further divided into drug types such as Ketoconazole, Etomidate, Pasireotide, Aminoglutethimide and others. The drug segment is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period due to factors such as effectiveness of drugs, their noninvasive nature, and fewer side effects than radiation therapies. The global Cushing’s syndrome market, on the basis of end users is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings and others.

Geographically the Cushing’s syndrome market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the market with the largest share in the global Cushing’s syndrome market. Increase in prevalence of obesity in young adults and children in the region leading to Cushing’s syndrome is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

Furthermore, advanced technology, rise in awareness among people about diagnosis of the disease, high healthcare expenditure etc. are some of the factors attributed to the growth of the North America Cushing’s syndrome market. Europe is also anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market, after North America. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register a faster growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the most lucrative market due to growing geriatric population, adoption of healthcare solutions for better standard of life, rise in awareness about healthcare, prevalence of lifestyle related diseases etc.

To maintain a significant position in the market, key players in the global Cushing’s syndrome market are operating strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, cost effective and efficient drugs, collaborative partnerships etc. Some of the prominent players operating in the Cushing’s syndrome market are Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Corcept Therapeutics, HRA Pharma and others.

