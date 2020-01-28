The Point of Sale(POS) System Market research report includes an in-depth assessment of the global market. In addition to this, it covers the selling approaches of the industries to enlarge the businesses in the forthcoming years.

2020 Analysis of the Market:

The point of sale (POS) or point of purchase (POP) is the time and place where a retail transaction is completed. At the point of sale, the merchant would calculate the amount owed by the customer and indicate the amount, and may prepare an invoice for the customer (which may be a cash register printout), and indicate the options for the customer to make payment. It is also the point at which a customer makes a payment to the merchant in exchange for goods or after provision of a service. After receiving payment, the merchant may issue a receipt for the transaction, which is usually printed, but is increasingly being dispensed with or sent electronically.

The POS System industry is relatively concentrated, the top 12 manufactures accounting 84.47% global market share in 2017. The global market scale of POS System is about 62 million units in 2017. It is expected to reach 179 million units by 2023, with the CAGR of 19%. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Ingenico, Verifone, PAX, Newland Payment, LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, New POS Technology, Bitel, CyberNet, Castles Technology, SZZT and etc.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of POS System and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in electronic payment industry. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of POS System in the Asia Pacific region. In 2017. China produced about 28.5 million POS Systems, accounting 45.8% of global market share.

In recent years, the demand for electronic payment has been growing and the demand of faster speed of payment has been growing as well. This trend has made the demand of Mobile POS Systems become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of POS System starch will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the global Point of Sale(POS) System market size was US$ 8694.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 24390 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2026.

Point of Sale(POS) System market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Point of Sale(POS) System market is segmented into Fixed POS System, Wireless POS System, Mobile POS System, etc.

Segment by Application, the Point of Sale(POS) System market is segmented into Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality, Other Industry, etc.

The Point of Sale(POS) System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Point of Sale(POS) System market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Point of Sale(POS) System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors.

The major vendors include Ingenico, Verifone, Newland Payment, PAX, LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, Centerm, Bitel, New POS Tech, Castles Tech, SZZT, CyberNet, etc.

This report focuses on the global Point of Sale(POS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Ingenico

Verifone

Newland Payment

PAX

LIANDI

Xin Guo Du

Centerm

Bitel

New POS Tech

Castles Tech

SZZT

CyberNet

This report studies the Point of Sale(POS) System market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2020-2026

Fixed POS System

Wireless POS System

Mobile POS System

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality

Other Industry

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

