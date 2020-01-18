Clinical Data Analytics Market analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

Scope of the Report:

Clinical data analytics help physicians take care of a patient's health conditions better, as well as aid in understanding the health status of the patients concerned. The technology can vary according to the data involved or the users of the information or the actions, which are at the discretion of decision makers, such as nurses, doctors, public health officials, senior management, etc.

Market Overview:

The Global Clinical Data Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.974 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 33.07% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Clinical data analytics in the healthcare sector plays a prominent role in curing and predicting diseases, which increases the quality of care and nullifies preventable deaths, which occur due to the negligence of some chronic diseases.

Availability of new technology and software, such as the internet of things (IoT) and mHealth, has provided the patients with ease of access to a range of services. With the aid of these solutions, patients can track their health data and share it with their respective healthcare professionals for any further treatment.

The increasing number of healthcare groups are currently looking toward analytics solutions for effective population health management, which is expected to increase the demand for clinical data analytics over the forecast period.

Increasing security breaches and data theft, coupled with low internet penetration in developing countries, are expected to restrain the market over the forecast period.

Top Key Players of Clinical Data Analytics Market Report Are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Caradigm

CareEvolution, Inc.

Cerner Corp

Health Catalyst

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

McKesson Corporation

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Key Market Trends:



Quality Improvement and Clinical Bench-marking to Hold Significant Share



Healthcare professionals have always had a great deal of information they could use, but that data was not easy to access manually due to the huge sheer volume of the data. With the advent of digitization, the ability to deconstruct data in medical imaging for analyzing can cause a drastic change in the healthcare industry.



Combining huge volumes and types of data along with the technological improvements for analyzing massive amounts of information is creating significant opportunities for improving healthcare quality across the globe.



Leveraging technologies like big data and utilizing computer systems such as IBM Watson allows analysis of verbal expressions, degradation in handwriting, facial expressions in predicting the disease among a host of other functions.



United States to be a Major Market



As per the National Institutes of Health, in 2016, the United States alone accounted for 40% of clinical trials worldwide. The collected data that is being generated from different sources need to be studied and analyzed for chalking out strategies for effective population health management. Under the new rules by the US government for Medicare, hospitals and doctors will be subject to financial penalties under Medicare if they are not using electronic health records (EHR). Though the United States has always been known to be a pioneer in use of advanced technologies for treating patients, doctors and hospitals have been slow to replace paper records with electronic records. These steps are being taken to put these EHR’s to meaningful use. Enforcement of these new regulations is expected to provide impetus to the demand for clinical data analytics solutions in the region.

Clinical Data Analytics Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Clinical Data Analytics Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Clinical Data Analytics Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Clinical Data Analytics Devices by analyzing trends?

Detailed TOC of Clinical Data Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Focus On Population Health Management

4.5.2 Government Healthcare Policies Expected To Propel The Market Growth

4.5.3 Clinical Data Analytics Enabling Personalized Patient Care

4.5.4 Growing Need To Contain Healthcare Expenditure

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Lack of Infrastructural Facilities In Various Government And Private Hospitals

4.6.2 Low Internet Penetration In The Emerging Economies

4.7 Market Opportunities

4.7.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronic Data Recording System

4.8 Market Challenges

4.8.1 Maintaining The Integrity And Privacy Of The Collected Data



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Model

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking

5.2.2 Clinical Decision Support

5.2.3 Regulatory Reporting and Compliance

5.2.4 Comparative Analytics/Comparative Effectiveness

5.2.5 Precision Health

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Payers

5.3.2 Providers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 Italy

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 GCC

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2 Agreements, Collaborations And Partnerships

6.3 New Product Launches

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.4.2 Caradigm

6.4.3 CareEvolution, Inc.

6.4.4 Cerner Corp

6.4.5 Health Catalyst

6.4.6 IBM Corporation

6.4.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V

6.4.8 McKesson Corporation

6.4.9 Optum Inc.

6.4.10 Oracle Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

