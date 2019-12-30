Research Report on Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Radiopharmaceuticals industry. The report monitors the key trends and market drivers in the current scenario and offers on-the-ground insights.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market size is projected to reach USD 9.54 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (PET Radiopharmaceuticals, SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2018. Driven by increasing number of successful clinical trials, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2026.

Radiopharmaceuticals are substances that are used to diagnose specific medical problems or diseases. Increasing imaging capabilities and efficiencies have led to a wide product adoption across the world. Increasing number of successful clinical trials associated with radiopharmaceuticals will fuel the demand for the product. Recent drug application area discoveries have showcased promise for the companies operating in the market. Technological advancements in nuclear imaging and their applications in diagnosis of cancer and other serious diseases have opened up a huge potential for growth. Growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of chronic diseases, and the need for early diagnosis will aid market growth. The advancements in imaging systems have played a major role in the growth of the market. Companies are putting in increased efforts towards the manufacturing of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. Increasing investments in the research and development (RandD) will create several growth opportunities for market growth.

A few of the leading companies that are operating in the global radiopharmaceuticals market are:

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Norgine B.V.

Curium

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Driven by Increasing Number of Product Launches, Market to Expand at a High Rate

The increasing number of product launches has offered a wider scope for growth. The presence of several pipeline drugs will open up a potential for the growth of the market in the coming years. The increased investment has massively helped the development of these pipeline drugs. Increased emphasis on RandD of pipeline drugs has enabled the possibilities to explore the untapped potential that is carried by radiopharmaceuticals. In 2018, Norgine B.V. announced the launch of Lymphoseek, a radiopharmaceutical designed for oncological procedures. The report highlights new products, similar to Lymphoseek and gauges the impact of these products on the market.

North America to Witness Highest Growth; Growing Adoption of Nuclear Imaging to Aid Growth

The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The advancements in nuclear imaging has contributed to the growth of the market in North America. Increased awareness regarding the adverse effects of cancer and other serious diseases will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the regional market of North America.

Table of Content from the radiopharmaceuticals market:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Installed Base of PET/PET-CT Scanners For Key Countries, 2015 and 2018

4.2 Installed Base of Gamma Cameras For Key Countries, 2018

4.3 Reimbursement Scenario- For Key Countries

4.4 New Product Launches

4.5 Key Industry Developments

4.6 Pipeline Analysis

5. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type

5.2.1 PET Radiopharmaceuticals

5.2.1.1 FDG-PET/18F

5.2.1.2 68Ga

5.2.1.3 68Cu

5.2.1.4 11C

5.2.1.5 Others

5.2.2 SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

5.2.2.1 Technetium-99m

5.2.2.2 Iodine-123

5.2.2.3 Xenon-133

5.2.2.4 Thallium-201

5.2.2.5 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

5.3.1 Neurology

5.3.2 Cardiology

5.3.3 Oncology

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.4.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.4.3 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

TOC Continued…!

