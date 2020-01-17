Universal City, CA, USA - The premiere of "Beyond the Secret - The Awakening" from Hollywood Effect Productions, produced by Don Boyer and Melinda Boyer, Travis Fox and Jeffrey Levine, brings global thought leaders together to dig deeper into the "Law of Attraction" at Universal Studios on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen years after the Law of Attraction was released to the world, Beyond the Secret journeys deeper into the law that attracts thoughts, ideas, people and circumstances.

The movie premier includes a VIP lunch, a red carpet event, and a chance to meet with the producers, directors, and cast. A limited number of tickets for the VIP lunch and showing are available online at https://beyondthesecretmovie.com. Purchasing a VIP ticket offers you an opportunity to build new relationships and take photos in this exclusive environment.

Beyond The Secret - The Awakening Movie Premier

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Time: VIP Lunch 12:00pm - 3:00pm at Hilton Universal Studios

Red Carpet Movie Premiere 6:00pm at AMC Theater - Universal City Walk Hollywood

Beyond the Secret is produced by Don and Melinda Boyer, Travis Fox and Jeffrey Levine with Hollywood Effect Production. Directed by Fabio Gonzalez and Isoko Agurrie. The stars in the film include Denis Waitley, Carl Harvey, Dr. Paul Scheele, Dr. Joe Vitale, Bob Proctor, John Assaraf, David Meltzer, Marie Diamond, Dr. Theresa Dale, Douglas Vermeeren, Bill Walsh, Jeffrey Levine, Levan Wood, and Don and Melinda Boyer.

About Hollywood Effect Productions

Hollywood Effect Productions works across many video genres. They provide script-to-screen solutions with a top-of-the-line professional look and sound. To learn more about Hollywood Effect Productions, visit them online at www.TheHollywoodEffect.com.

Media Contact:

Angel Tuccy

Vedette Global Media for Hollywood Effect Productions

720-271-5942

