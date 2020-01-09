Aluminium Recycling research report categorizes the global Aluminium Recycling market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

Global “Aluminium Recycling Market” (2020-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Aluminium Recycling Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. This report categorizes the market based on market overview, regions, analysis by types and applications, market dynamics and manufacturers profiles.

About Aluminium Recycling

Aluminium Recycling Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Novelis

Raffmetal

Sigma Group

Norsk Hydro

Ye Chiu

Real Alloy

Kobe Steel

UACJ

Constellium

Matalco

Kaiser Aluminum

Assan Alüminyum

Delta Aluminium Industry

Zhejiang Wantai Aluminium

Geographical Analysis of Aluminium Recycling Market:

This report focuses on the Aluminium Recycling in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Aluminium Recycling Market Segment by Types, covers:

Aluminum Ingot

Aluminium Flat Rolled Products

OtherThe segment of alunminum ingot holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 66%.

Aluminium Recycling Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry

OtherThe transportation industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 72% of the market share.

Scope of Report:

The global Aluminium Recycling market is valued at 70190 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 81310 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Aluminium Recycling.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Aluminium Recycling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Aluminium Recycling market by product type and applications/end industries.

