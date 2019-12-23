NEWS »»»
Embolization Coil Industry 2020 Key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2023 forecast.
Embolization Coil Market 2020 report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, supports decision-makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Embolization Coil market report assesses key opportunities in Health Care Equipment, Services and Supplies sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Embolization Coil industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufacturers, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Embolization Coil industry.
Industry researcher project The Embolization Coil market was valued at USD 211.8 million and CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2020-2023.
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers in this market is the high demand for detachable coils.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the complications associated with the use of embolization coils.
Many governments are promoting the usage of the embolization coil through state-led initiatives and regulatory approval support by introducing favorable reimbursement policies. In the U.S, the government bodies such as the Medicare and Medicaid provide reimbursements for healthcare under the diagnostic-related group (DRG) and ambulatory payment classification (APC) payments. Physicians are reimbursed through the current procedural terminology (CPT) code for both inpatient and outpatient procedures. Most government and private organization policies cover around 75% of the cost of devices and treatment care. Nowadays, even developing economies such as China and India are also introducing reimbursement policies for the embolization coil. Thus, leading to an increase in procedures and simultaneously demanding for the use of advanced embolization coil. Our analysts have predicted that the embolization coil market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.
Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Embolization Coil market size.
The report splits the global Embolization Coil market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Embolization Coil Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.
Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.
