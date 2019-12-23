This report studies the global Racing Tires Market, analyzes and researches the Racing Tires Market status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market.

Global “Racing Tires Market” covers the present scenario (2020-2025) and the growth prospects of theRacing Tires Market. The research report includes key market information related to the present marketsize,share, keyperforming regions,leading brandspresent in theRacing Tires Market space. The analysis done in this report is done both for the regionallevel as well as the globallevel. So, the report is helpful for readers who are looking to tap the regional Racing Tires Market or globalRacing Tires Market.

Know About Racing Tires Market:

The racing tires are the specialized tires, which find major application in auto racing and motorcycle racing. All car tires are built keeping in mind the tire performance, however there are a few differences such as durability, material used, the air filled inside the tire and other features that make racing car tires stand out from other tires. Racing tires are designed specifically to deliver superior performance, and, hence, they undergo various quality, durability, speed, and other tests. Despite the use of natural and synthetic rubber as the primary raw material, a significant extent of textile reinforcements such as rayon, aramid, nylon, and polyester are also used for optimizing the tire performance.The global Racing Tires market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Racing Tires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Racing Tires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Top Key Manufacturers in Racing Tires Market:

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)

Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin SCA (France)

Continental AG (Germany)

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (U.S.)

Pirelli and C. SpA (Italy)

Alliance Tire Group (Israel)

Apollo Tires Ltd. (India)

Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.(U.S)

Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd (China)

Hankook Tire Co (South Korea)

Regions covered in the Racing Tires Marketreport areUSA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Racing Tires Market Size by Type:

Racing Slick Tires

Racing Treaded Tires

Racing Tires Market size by Applications:

Replacement Tires

OEMs

