The injectable anticoagulants include low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) agents (dalteparin [Fragmin®], enoxaparin [Lovenox®]) and factor Xa inhibitors (fondaparinux [Arixtra®]).

Sanofi,Genentech (Roche),Boehringer Ingelheim,Pfizer,The Medicines Company,Aspen,Otsuka,.

Injectable Anticoagulants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 6440 million US$ in 2024, from 5490 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Injectable Anticoagulants Market Segment by Type covers:

Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)

Direct Thrombin Inhibitor (DTI)

Other

Injectable Anticoagulants Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

VTE

ACS/MI

AF

Other

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of the Injectable Anticoagulants MarketReport:

In the last several years, Global market of injectable anticoagulants developed slowly. In 2016, Global revenue of injectable anticoagulants is nearly 5300 M USD. And the Global growth rate is slow.The classification of injectable anticoagulants includes LMWH, DTI and other, and the proportion of LMWH in 2016 is about 55%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Injectable anticoagulants are widely used for VTE, ACS/MI, AF and other field. The most proportion of injectable anticoagulants used to treat AF, and the revenue in 2016 is 3400 M USD. The worldwide market for Injectable Anticoagulants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 6440 million US$ in 2024, from 5490 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Injectable Anticoagulants in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

