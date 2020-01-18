Today, some bm bridal reviews will be shared and hope it will be helpful when the girls are looking for a bridesmaid dresses there.

“BMbrida is one of the best site I have ordered a dress. The ordering process is very easy-just choose the color and the size (fill in your own measurements if you choose custom size), then fill in the shipping information and pay it. Just 3 steps!! I ordered a long bridesmaid dresses. The dress I received is of amazing quality, I think it should be worthy of more than triple price at least. After checking the size chart, I chose the size 10 for my dress and it fits me perfect, it is just true to size chart. The dress is very beautiful and beyond my expectation. I really appreciate BMbridal for the dress I received. Thank you and I will definitely recommend you to my friends and family.” - Anna Levina

“This time I buy a pink bridesmaid dress from bmbridal, which is the second dress I order. I was really impressed by the high quality of the dress. I paid my dress $99 with free shipping and free custom size. If I bought my dress at town, I have to pay more than $500, which is unbelievable. I received my third dress last week and I got so many words. All of my friends ask me where I buy the dress,so I recommend bmbridal to them.” - Yasmin Awadalla

“I ordered my dress around 2 weeks ago and I received it yesterday, The dress is really beautiful and love it very much. Originally, the dress should arrive a week later. I did not notice the estimated delivery date when I ordered the dress but thankfully, I sent an email to ask when I could receive my dress and I got reply that it would take 2 weeks to make and 1 week to ship. It would be too late. So they suggested the rushing order service to my, which will cost extra $40 but it’s worthy when I received my dress. The material is light and comfortable. All in all I would definitely recommend this service. I am really happy with my purchase.” - Randi Daniel

“I am a big size girl and I need a plus size bridesmaid dresses. Honestly, it is a big trouble for me to find a perfect dress but I glad to find bmbridal.com as they provide all size range for the dress. I chose custom size for my dress. I received my dress yesterday and I really love it and fit perfect. At first, I put wrong measurements when I ordered the dress. The customer service found the problem and they sent an email to confirm it. But I did not check the mailbox timely. So they called me next day to get the right measurements. I really appreciate the service. Otherwise, the dress will be made incorrectly caused by myself. Thank you very much!” - Jeannie Leach

From the above reviews, people can find the dress from bmbridal is high quality and the price is really reasonable. Besides, the shipping is fast and the customer service is prompt and excellent.

Media Contact

Company Name: BM Bridal Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Ryan

Email: Send Email

Phone: +15105985158

Address:4982 Bayview Dr

City: Stockton

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://www.bmbridal.com







