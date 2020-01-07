Post-Traumatic Headache Market by Top Players are Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems Inc., Impax Laboratories, LLC., AstraZeneca, Grunenthal, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.

The global post-traumatic headache market is expected to witness healthy growth on account of increasing number of vehicular and sports-related accidents. Key insights have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Post-Traumatic Headache Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Type (Anti-inflammatory drugs, Acetylsalicylic acid, Acetaminophen, Migraine-specific abortant triptan, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report analyses and highlights the important factors driving the market.

Some of the leading companies in the global Post-Traumatic Headache Market:

Novartis AG

Johnson and Johnson Health Care Systems Inc.,

Impax Laboratories, LLC.,

AstraZeneca,

Grunenthal, GlaxoSmithKline plc.,

Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Merck and Co., Inc.

Headaches can be described as episodes of physical and psychological discomfort. According to medical professionals, headaches are generally a sign of stress or mental distress, and can also be an indication of a medical disorder such as anxiety and depression. Trauma refers to any kind of physical injury that can occur as a result of violence, sports, and accidents. Post-trauma headache refers to a long-lasting headache that a person experiences after an injury to the head. According to the International Headache Society, post-traumatic headache typically occurs within a week of the injury event. Persisting for long periods of time, it is characterised by symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, loss of concentration, photo sensitivity, and insomnia.

Innovations to be the Key Competition Drivers

The global post-traumatic headache market size is slated to expand as a result of greater investment in innovation by key players. Such innovations by companies are aimed at diversifying their product portfolios and enable to launch new products regularly. For example, Abobotulinumtoxina, a medicine to treat post-traumatic headaches, was developed and introduced in the market by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System in 2019. Mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to be the other important factors driving the growth of the global post-traumatic headache market during the forecast period. For example, in 2017, UK-based AstraZeneca partnered with Germany-based Grunenthal to capture a global presence for Zomig (used to treat migraine).

Some of the key players identified by Fortune Business Insights include AstraZeneca (UK), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (USA), Impax Laboratories (USA), Grunenthal (Germany), and a few others.

North America to Hold Largest Share Among Regional Markets

As a result of increased investment in research and development, advanced healthcare facilities and increasing number of traumatic head injuries, North America is expected to have a significant market share. In Europe and Asia-Pacific, growing awareness about the ill-effects of post-traumatic head injuries is anticipated to fuel the global post-traumatic headache market during the forecast period.

