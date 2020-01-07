NEWS »»»
Isoflavones Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.
Isoflavones Market 2020 report focus on Global and regional Market, providing information on major players like Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, Traders, Customers, investors etc. It helps in visualizing the composition of the Isoflavones market across each indication by highlighting the key commercial assets and Players. Isoflavones Market Report Pinpoint Data type include capacity, production, Market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, Gross margin, Growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc.The report provides Strategists for Marketers and Senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Isoflavones sector. Industry researcher project Isoflavones market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 14.57% during the period 2020-2023.
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing launch of products containing isoflavones.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the issue associated with protein malnutrition.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high prevalence of substitute products and services.
About Isoflavones Market:
Isoflavones are organic compounds related to flavonoids and are sourced from soybeans, red clover, chickpea, lentils, and green tea. Researchers Isoflavones market analysis considers sales from soybean isoflavones, chickpea isoflavones, and other segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of isoflavones in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, soybean isoflavones segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Soybean is considered a common source of isoflavones. Soybean isoflavones are popular owing to their health benefits such as the promotion of heart health and maintenance of bone health, especially in post-menopausal women. These factors will significantly help the soybean isoflavones segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global isoflavones report has observed market growth factors such as issues associated with protein malnutrition, increasing demand for a plant-based diet, and increasing obese population. However, limitations associated with isoflavones, unfavorable climatic conditions adversely affecting raw material production, and high prevalence of substitute products and services may hamper the growth of the isoflavones industry over the forecast period.
