Information rights management (IRM) is a subset of digital rights management (DRM), technologies that protect sensitive information from unauthorized access.

USA is the largest consumption countries of Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management market took up about 65% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 9.92%.Top 10 suppliers took up about 50% of the global market in 2016. Microsoft, EMC, Oracle, Adobe Systems, etc., which have leading technology and market position, are well-known providers around the world.

Key Playerscovered in this report are:

Fasoo, Vitrium, Vaultize Tech, Locklizard, Nextlabs, Seclore, Adobe Systems, Intralinks, Oracle, Microsoft, Dell/EMC, OpenText, Vera Security.

Report analysed by applications like SME, Large Enterprise. Then report is analysed on the basis of type On-Premise, Cloud-Based.

IRM is a technology which allows for information (mostly in the form of documents) to be 'remote controlled'.

Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management is mainly used for two applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business, Large Business. And SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) was the most widely used area which took up about 65.75% of the global total in 2016.

The global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 2 USDs to 600 USDs per month per license from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management software. The average price is estimated in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.

