New York, January 28, 2020: The Low VOC Adhesive Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 58.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.01%. The term 'low VOC' refers to volatile organic compounds that aren’t harmful to the surroundings and humans. Low-VOC adhesives are wont to bind laminates, wood, metals, and particle boards. they’re extensively utilized to bind soft foams, light-weight materials, and substrates with additional porous surfaces. Low-VOC adhesives have high-strength bond, creating them ideal to be used in bonding paper, cardboards, and various applications like labelling, packaging, palletizing, and case-sealing. Low-VOC adhesives also are employed in a large vary of industries and applications together with product assembly, furniture & upholstery, and textile.

The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares with detailed profiling for major revenue contributing companies.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V., LORD Corporation, Wacker Chemie, SCIGRIP, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Franklin International, ARDEX Group, and Permabond LLC.

Low VOC adhesive are expected to register one of the very best growth rates throughout forecast amount. bound options of VOC Adhesive like flexibility, strength, and adhesion drive its use across industries like transportation, woodwork, and building & construction.

Global Low VOC Adhesive Market is segmented based on the chemistry as Polyvinyl acetate (PVA), Polyacrylic ester (PAE), Vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), Epoxy, Polyurethane and Others. Based on technology it covers Water-based adhesive, Hot-melt adhesive, Reactive and Other adhesives. The report segments global Low VOC Adhesive Market based on end-use as Paper & packaging, Building & construction, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer and Others. Based on application it covers Packaging, Masking, Consumer & Office, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, White Goods, Paper & Printing, Building & Construction, Retail and Others. Global Low VOC Adhesive Market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Low VOC Adhesive Market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Global Low VOC Adhesive Market share consists of several players including Akzo Nobel N.V., LORD Corporation, Wacker Chemie, SCIGRIP, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Franklin International, ARDEX Group, and Permabond LLC.

The Low VOC Adhesive Market has been segmented as below:

The Low VOC Adhesive Market is segmented on the lines of Low VOC Adhesive Market, By Chemistry, Low VOC Adhesive Market, By Technology and Low VOC Adhesive Market, By Region.

Low VOC Adhesive Market, By Chemistry this market is segmented on the basis of Polyvinyl acetate (PVA), Polyacrylic ester (PAE), Vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), Epoxy, Polyurethane and Others. Low VOC Adhesive Market, By Technology this market is segmented on the basis of Water-based adhesive, Hot-melt adhesive, Reactive and Other adhesives. Low VOC Adhesive Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

The report covers:

Global Low VOC Adhesive Market estimates & forecast from 2015 to 2024, with CAGR for 2018-2024.

Comparative market size analysis for 2017 & 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Low VOC Adhesive Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players

Report scope:

The global Low VOC Adhesive Market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Challenges Low VOC Adhesive Market, By Chemistry Low VOC Adhesive Market, By Technology Low VOC Adhesive Market, By End-User Competitive Landscape Company Profile

9.1. H.B. Fuller

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

9.1.3. Financial Overview

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Henkel

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

9.2.3. Financial Overview

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. Sika

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

9.3.3. Financial Overview

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. 3M

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

9.4.3. Financial Overview

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Huntsman

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

9.5.3. Financial Overview

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. Mapei

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

9.6.3. Financial Overview

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Bostik

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Product/Service Landscape

9.7.3. Financial Overview

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. Illinois Tool Works

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Product/Service Landscape

9.8.3. Financial Overview

9.8.4. Recent Developments

