High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable are including the submarine, underground and the overhead cable.

ABB,Nexans,NKT,Prysman,General Cable,LS Cable

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 1960 million US$ in 2024, from 1270 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market Segment by Type covers:

60-150 KV

151-300 KV

Above 300 KV

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Submarine

Underground

Overhead

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable MarketReport:

First, for industry structure analysis, the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable industry is concentrate. ABB, Nexans, NKT, Prysmian, General Cable and LS are the main manufacture. T ABB, Nexans and NKT account for about 78.52% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable, also the leader in the whole High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable industry. Second, the production of high voltage direct current cable increases from 2470.88 KM in 2011 to 3818.21 KM in 2016, with an average growth rate of 9.13%.Third, Europe occupied 90.48% of the production market in 2015. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 42.41% of the Global consumption volume in 2015. Europe shared 39.40% of Global total.Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Fifth, for forecast, the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6-8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.The worldwide market for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 1960 million US$ in 2024, from 1270 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.This report focuses on the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

