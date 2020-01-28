Houston-based sports apparel company, Zurdox, grows to become a giant in the industry with multimillion-dollar valuation

Zurdox has grown over the years to become one of the most sought-after sports apparel companies in the United States. The relatively young company has been able to give the big names in the industry a run for their money, standing it for its unique, comfortable, and fashion softball jerseys and uniforms for practically all categories of sports.

The sports apparel market has continued to grow as fans of different teams and sports look to express themselves and identify with their favorite sports brand. The market in the United States has witnessed steady growth in the last decade as big makers of sports uniforms look to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Unfortunately, many of the makers of softball apparel as well as other sports apparel have struggled to satisfy their customers. This is where Zurdox seems to have been able to bridge the gap that existed between sports fans and teams and jersey makers.

In just over half a decade, the makers of sports custom made uniforms have become a multimillion-dollar company, posting an impressive sales record. This can be largely attributed to the creativity of the designs from the company that has helped Zurdox to win a place in the highly competitive market. Since the official launch of the company in 2014, Zurdox have come up with fantastic designs for softball jerseys and other sports apparel, with a deliberate effort to combine functionality, style, and quality.

The company has expressed the desire to continue in this trajectory as it looks to continue to increase its market share. This claim is substantiated bu the CEO of Zurdox, Pedro Pablo Treto, saying “we are not the biggest, we are the coolest.” This statement is evident in every piece from the slowpitch softball jerseys maker, churning out tons of really amazing designs that have stood the company out of the pack.

The CEO also does a somewhat throwback, remembering as the company started and how unbelievable the rise has been in a relatively short while as the company hits impressive numbers in little time. Pedro Pablo attributes the success to hard work, work ethics, and the reliability of the brand to meet the diverse and urgent demands of customers. This has subsequently helped to boost the company’s revenue thanks to returning customers and referrals from existing ones.

For more information about the maker of custom softball jerseys and their cool men's softball jerseys, please visit - www.zurdox.com.

About Zurdox

Zurdox is a sports apparel company that is poised with bringing sports fans closer to their favorite players and game. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company offers sublimated custom Baseball, Softball, Fastpitch jerseys and baseball, softball, fastpitch team uniforms for men, women, and youth lightweight fabric jerseys. The company has grown in leaps and bounds in a short time and currently competes with the big names in the industry.

