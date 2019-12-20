Personal Flotation Devices Market 2019-2024 Report cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Personal Flotation Devices Market 2019 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Personal Flotation Devices industry along with competitive landscape, Market share and revenue forecasts 2024.

This report studies the Personal Flotation Devices market, A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious.

A personal flotation device is flotation which is often wearable in the form of a vest, and is intended to help water-bound individuals stay afloat. PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection.

The research covers the current market size of the Personal Flotation Devices market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Survitec Group Limited

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Hansen Protection

Drarger

Johnson Outdoors

LALIZAS

Secumar

International Safety Products

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

Dongtai Jianghai

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Aqua Lung International

O’Neill

Astral

Stormy Lifejackets

Kokatat

Harmony Gear

JimBuoy

SeaSafe Systems

Spinlock

Scope of The Report:

This report focuses on the Personal Flotation Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of Personal Flotation Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 41.2 USD/Unit in 2014 to 38.6 USD/Unit in 2019.

The classification of Personal Flotation Devices includes Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core), Life Jacket, Survival Suit, Buoyancy Compensator and Others. The sales proportion of Life Jacket in 2019 is about 54.01%.

Personal Flotation Devices is widely used in Passenger and Aircraft Crew, Commercial Vessel, Government and Military, and Water Sporting. The most proportion of Personal Flotation Devices is Commercial Vessel and in 2019 with 44.30% market share.

The worldwide market for Personal Flotation Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 2690 million US$ in 2024, from 2170 million US$ in 2019

Report further studies the Personal Flotation Devices market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Personal Flotation Devices market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others

Major Applications are as follows:

Passenger and Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government and Military

Water Sporting

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Personal Flotation Devices in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

