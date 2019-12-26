Automatic Weapons Market is estimated to account US$ 6.61 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2018 - 2027, to account to US$ 14.95 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, North America holds the largest automatic weapons market share, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments, and supportive Government policies in North American countries. However, Asia Pacific automatic weapons market is projected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Asian countries contribute nearly 28% of the total global military spending. The favorable change in the economic structure in many of the Asian countries has boosted the military expenditure in the recent years. Due to rising tension and conflicts with China and Pakistan, the Indian military’s strategic procured significantly large numbers of automatic rifles and carbines. This as a result has positively impacted automatic weapons market.

The primary reason for this is the governments of the region are spending heavily on the military sector. In the year 2018, the US DoD has been allocated with a budget of US$ 648 Bn. Additionally, Canada has spent US$ 21.6 Bn and Mexico US$ 6.6 Bn in defence development respectively. The US government has awarded several contracts in the recent two years which are supporting the growth of automatic weapons. For instance, in 2018, Raytheon has received a deal amounting to US$ 205.2 Mn from the Army for the supply of their Phalanx LPWS (Land Phalanx Weapon System) which is a part of Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system. These new market initiatives and strategic contracts are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to the high growth ofautomatic weapons marketin the region.

Some of the key players included in the global automatic weapons market Armalite Inc., Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC, Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.P.A, FN America, LLC, General Dynamics OTS, Heckler and Koch AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. among others.

In the present scenario, the defense forces are increasing focusing on gearing up their armed force with advanced technologies, intending to deter in-country threats as well as cross border threats easily. The global automatic weapons market is majorly driven by increasing military expenditure that has boosted the manufacturing prospects and convergence of the defense industry driving the quest for automatic weapons. However, the governments of different countries are investing heavily in the procurement of automatic weapons to act efficiently during warfare are projected to offer considerable opportunities to the players in the automatic weapons market.

The incorporation of new, robust, lightweight combat equipment with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions for land, air, and naval forces, allows the governments to strengthen their military power. The military forces of both developed and developing countries are continually focusing on the procurement of advanced technological and automatic weapons. These weapons have several advantages such as it can be operated from a remote location and integrated with turrets to hit the target accurately. However, some of the automated weapons perform certain malfunctions such as unwanted firing. Whereas, the global military aircraft sector in the current market scenario is increasingly demanding integration of advanced technological equipment to combat efficiently during the war. The market players are continuously concentrating on the advancement of airborne capabilities to counter the target proficiently. The adoption of automatic weapons by land and marine forces is growing with the rising cross border activities globally.

The increasing investment towards procurement of fully automatic weaponry and semi-automatic weaponry intended for military modernization is driving the automatic weapons market. Various countries in recent times are facing cross border threats, such as India also faces cross border challenges from its neighboring states, namely Pakistan and China. With an objective to minimalize damages to the country as well as soldiers, the Indian defense ministry is undertaking significant steps towards soldier modernization. Several other defense forces are also equipping their armed forces with automatic weapons to modernize their soldiers, which is a key boosting factor for automatic weapons market.

Some of the factors propelling the market for automatic weapons include the rising cross border and terrorist activities, growing demand of light weight and efficient automatic weapons, and increasing military expenditures. However, malfunctioning of automatic weapons is a key restraint that is hampering the growth of the automatic weapons market. Moreover, boosting focus on enhancing the airborne capabilities with integration of automatic weapons is anticipated to be opportunistic for the automatic weapons market.

The report segments the global automatic weapons market as follows:

Global Automatic Weapons Market ByProduct Type

Automatic Launchers

Automatic Rifle

Gatling Gun

Machine Gun

Automatic Cannon

Global Automatic Weapons Market ByWeapon Type

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Global Automatic Weapons Market ByApplication

Land

Air

Naval

