January 28, 2020 - Block Survey, an innovative privacy-focused survey & polls platforms that is already known for evoking high-flying deeds when it comes to allowing users to create surveys, polls, & forms with complete confidentiality, proudly announces that Block Survey has officially become a company on January 24th and the launch is coming up in the month of March 2020. Through Block Survey, all data is encrypted end to end and only the user can see it because it is their digital right. There are zero trackers and they keep users as anonymous to the data collectors.

“Block Survey officially becomes a company on the 24th of January 2020 with the launch coming up by March 2020. The company came out after evaluating multiple ideas, we started by using survey tools to validate our ideas with friends, family & community as part of our primary research. We believed the data being collected was safe and private to us. But, we were proven wrong,” says Wilson Bright.

“We did secondary research on the tools we used and found out they were neither private nor secure. And it made us question how we were interacting with surveys of today? There weren’t any survey tools which focused on data privacy and security. So we set out to create Block Survey. We created survey tools for ourselves to help us do market research most privately and securely,” he added.

Block Survey is a platform that enables participants for honest and genuine participation. By this, they solve the problem of collecting better data by providing privacy and anonymity to survey takers and data privacy and security for the data collectors. Block Survey solves this by using Blockstack Blockchain by providing data privacy and security to all participants using the system.

