Key companies Covered in the Automotive Radar Market research report are Autolive Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Bosch GmbH, Valeo S.A, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG

The Global Automotive Radar Market volume is projected to reach 43.6 million units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving this market is the rising number of road accidents and fatalities worldwide. According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), road crashes kill close to 1.25 million people every year, with an additional 20 to 50 million people getting injured or disabled.

The ASIRT estimates that nearly 2.2% of global deaths are caused by road accidents, making the ninth leading cause of deaths worldwide. Furthermore, more than 90% of these accidents occur in low and middle-income countries, causing them an economic loss of around USD 65 billion annually. As a result, governments are formulating more stringent laws regarding safety levels in vehicles and radar technology is expected to play a key role. This will considerably expand the automotive radar market size in the forecast period.

Browse Report Summary:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-radar-market-101688

Major companies operating in this market include:

Autolive Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Continental AG

According to the Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Global Automotive Radar Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Range (short-range, medium-range, long-range), By Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward-Collision Warning System (FCWS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Intelligent Parking Assistance), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026”, the volume of the market in 2018 stood at 21.0 million units. The report also contains detailed information about the drivers, trends, and competitive and regional dynamics that will influence the market during the forecast period. It also provides a macroscopic overview of the industry developments that will help businesses to make informed decisions and strategize according to the needs of the market.

Automotive RADAR technology is used to detect the range, speed, and direction of objects in the vicinity of a vehicle through radio waves. It comprises of a receiver and a transmitter.

Europe to Occupy a Commanding Position in the Market; North America to Grow Healthily

Among regions, Europe is projected to dominate the automotive radar market share owing to a thriving automotive industry, particularly in Germany where automakers are engaged in developing enhanced safety features. In Asia-Pacific, OEMs are developing next-generation solutions to make transport more comfortable and efficient, thereby fueling the market in the region, the automotive radar market forecast states. Increasing adoption of sensor-based technologies will propel the market in North America, aiding the region to showcase steady growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Passenger Cars to Spur Market Growth

Demand for and sale of cars is on the rise globally. This trend is especially noticeable in developing countries such as India and China where disposable incomes are increasing, which, in turn, is causing a spike in demand for luxury items such as cars. Moreover, in technologically advanced countries such as Japan and South Korea, manufacturers are heavily investing in RandD to sophisticate their existing RADAR technologies. This is also expected to result in higher adoption of Medium Range Radar (MRR), which will lead the automotive RADAR market trends. Thus, the market is poised to experience a steady growth period between 2019 and 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of the Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-radar-market-101688

Innovative Solutions by Key Players to Bolster Competitive Spirits

The automotive radar market report by Fortune Business Insights highlights the fact that competition in this market is anticipated to intensify. This will be a result of increasing focus on innovation by key players along with rising investment in RandD and operational expansion globally.

Some of the key industry developments include:

November 2019: Continental AG introduced its fifth-generation long-range radar having a range of up to 300 meters and crystal-clear resolution. It not only ensures a smooth ride through adaptive cruise control, but also elevates safety levels as the system is connected to the emergency braking mechanism.

Continental AG introduced its fifth-generation long-range radar having a range of up to 300 meters and crystal-clear resolution. It not only ensures a smooth ride through adaptive cruise control, but also elevates safety levels as the system is connected to the emergency braking mechanism. January 2019: Valeo S.A partnered with Mobileye to develop an autonomous vehicle safety standard founded on the principle of Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS). The standards will employ Mobileye’s mathematical safety model.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-radar-market-101688

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Automotive Radar Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Research Report and Regional Forecast | Fortune Business Insights(TM)