A femtocell is a small and lightweight cellular base station designed to increase the signal strength and coverage area of mobile networks, indoors and outdoors. Femtocell offers prompt data connections, in-building voice and data services, fewer dropped calls, and improved mobile voice quality to enterprises and residential consumers.

The femtocell technology can be easily deployed because of its low-power consumption, IP backhaul, and self-optimization capabilities. A large number of MNOs are using femtocells to reduce network costs and increase their market share and revenue. One feature of femtocells is that subscribers do not need any dedicated user equipment to use them.

The global FemtoCell market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on FemtoCell volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FemtoCell market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of FemtoCell in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their FemtoCell manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Networks)

Cisco

Ericsson

ATandT

Samsung

Airvana

D-Link

Intel

Fujitsu

Huawei

Texas Instruments

ZTE

NEC

Qualcomm

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Alpha Networks

Cellcomm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

2G Femtocell

2.5G Femtocell

3G Femtocell

Segment by Application

Residential and SOHO

Enterprises

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of FemtoCell

1.1 Definition of FemtoCell

1.2 FemtoCell Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global FemtoCell Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 2G Femtocell

1.2.3 2.5G Femtocell

1.2.4 3G Femtocell

1.3 FemtoCell Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global FemtoCell Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential and SOHO

1.3.3 Enterprises

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global FemtoCell Overall Market

1.4.1 Global FemtoCell Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global FemtoCell Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America FemtoCell Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe FemtoCell Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China FemtoCell Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan FemtoCell Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia FemtoCell Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India FemtoCell Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of FemtoCell

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of FemtoCell

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of FemtoCell

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of FemtoCell

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global FemtoCell Manufacturing Plants

Continued....

