Winderemere, FL - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - January 08, 2020 - iCoreConnect Inc. (OTC:ICCT) announces the acquisition of Computer Plumber LLC, DBA TrinIT Solutions. TrinIT Solutions is a North Carolina-based IT company providing, managing and monitoring technology solutions for corporate and healthcare companies.

“The iCoreConnect culture is to engage and listen to our customers to understand the full spectrum of their challenges, then proactively develop solutions to their problems,” explains iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “Our software clients have been expressing dissatisfaction with the limited and inflexible IT offerings available to them from third parties. With the completion of the TrinIT Solutions acquisition, iCoreConnect will be able to further improve the productivity and profitability of our customers through technology, whether they are in the Corporate or Healthcare sectors.”

Aaron Lindsey founded the business in 2003 and has grown it into a turnkey Managed IT services company. Lindsey speaks to the acquisition, “We are so excited to combine forces with iCoreConnect to empower businesses to grow to the next level! All clients will benefit from an expansion of cloud-based business tools, agile software development and excellent IT solutions, service and support. We love to improve productivity, reliability and security.”

This acquisition marks iCoreConnect's fifth strategic acquisition under McDermott and his executive team. “There's a synergy with all the companies we've acquired. Each one has strengthened a particular part of our business and accelerated the capacity of iCoreConnect to respond to our customer base. We welcome Mr. Lindsey and his team to our iCoreConnect family.”

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect (OTC:ICCT) is a publicly-traded, cloud-based software and technology company providing healthcare practice management software systems as well as secure communication and IT services for both the Healthcare and Corporate Sectors. Approximately 2,000 physicians and dentists helped design and develop iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email, as well as iCoreMD and iCoreDental cloud-based practice management Electronic Health Records (EHR) software. All iCoreConnect healthcare industry software meets the federal government's strict laws for HIPAA-compliant communication. Its EHR software achieved certification by the federal government's Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

