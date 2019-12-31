Global Pituitary Cancer Treatment Industry is driven by increase in ongoing clinical trials for developing treatment for pituitary cancer or pituitary adenomas.

Pituitary Cancer Treatment Market: Introduction

Pituitary cancer is a rare form of cancer and only a few hundred cases are recorded globally. This disease is identified in elderly population and 75% of the pituitary cancer cases are diagnosed after the death of the individual. As per the American Brain Tumor Association, benign tumor accounted for 30% to 40% of the total pituitary tumor cases. This tumor is mostly diagnosed in women and men aged between 40 years and 50 years. One from every four people is estimated to suffer from benign pituitary tumor (adenoma), which is non-cancerous. Most pituitary tumors are benign and treatable. Pituitary tumors account for 12% to 19% of the total primary brain tumors.

Pituitary cancer is difficult to diagnose, which has driven the development of better and efficient diagnosis. For instance, MRI or CT scans and blood and urine tests are effective in detecting tumors in the pituitary gland. However, the cancerous pituitary tumor is difficult to diagnose until its spreads to another body part. Pituitary cancer spreads in areas inside and outside the brain known as the metastatic pituitary cancer. Common locations are spinal cord, brain blood vessels, nearby bone, lymph nodes, and organs, such as lungs, heart, pancreas, liver, etc.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Pituitary Cancer Treatment Market

Increase in ongoing clinical trials for developing treatment for pituitary cancer or pituitary adenomas is a major factor boosting the pituitary cancer treatment market globally. Huge investments being made in neurological disease research and development are likely to propel the global pituitary cancer treatment market. Thus, faster adoption and availability of diagnostic tests across the globe are anticipated to augment the pituitary cancer treatment market. Moreover, medications are also preferred widely for the treatment of pituitary tumors in some cases. Few medications are also provided after the surgery or the radiation therapy. This is estimated to drive the global pituitary cancer treatment market.

Diagnostic techniques are advanced in developed economies, such as the U.S. and Europe as compared to developing economies. However, rise in awareness about various diagnostic tests for pituitary cancer treatment is expected for propel faster adoption in emerging economies of Asia and Latin America. Diagnostics tests identify benign tumors, as they are the largest type of pituitary cancer. Moreover, expertise in radiation therapy and surgeries are likely to create a treatment of the pituitary cancer effective. Surgeries have remained the most preferable primary treatment for any kind of brain tumor, such as pituitary tumors. Furthermore, radiation therapy is gaining popularity across the globe for pituitary tumors regarding non-invasive novel treatment due to technological advancements.

North America to Lead Global Pituitary Cancer Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global pituitary cancer treatment market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa

North America is considered to be the largest market for pituitary cancer treatment with rising incidences of pituitary cancer, including benign and malignant in the region. Although pituitary cancer is rare, but its diagnosis is difficult. Thus, advanced diagnostic tests and health care infrastructure is likely to boost the pituitary cancer treatment market in North America. Thus, proper diagnosis plays an important role in mitigation of the disease rate.

Moreover, expansion of the pituitary cancer patient pool is projected to drive the need for treatment. These factors are fueling the demand for surgeries, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and development of novel medications for pituitary cancer treatment. As per statistics published by the American Cancer Society in April 2019, around 15,690 pituitary gland tumors are estimated to be diagnosed in the United States. Robust research and development and awareness about pituitary cancer are likely to boost the pituitary cancer treatment market growth in the region.

Europe is another region with growing incidences of pituitary cancer. Asia Pacific is the fastest emerging market for pituitary cancer treatment with rise in patient pool. Awareness, adoption of diagnostic tests, and developing health care infrastructure are factors responsible for the market growth in Asia Pacific. Government policies and developing healthcare industry are likely to augment market growth in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Pituitary Cancer Treatment Market

The global pituitary cancer treatment market is highly consolidated. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Accuray Incorporated,

C. R. Bard, Inc.,

Elekta AB

Genentech, Inc (Roche Group)

IBA Worldwide

Mevion Medical Systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nordion Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

