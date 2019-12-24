Automotive Tyre Market 2019-2024 Report cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Automotive Tyre Market2019 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automotive Tyre industry along with competitive landscape, Market share and revenue forecasts 2024. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

Automotive Tyre is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel's rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Automotive Tyre provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.

The research covers the current market size of the Automotive Tyre market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

Bridgestone

Michelin

GoodYear

Continental

Sumitomo

Pirelli

Hankook

Yokohama

Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

Zhongce Rubber

Giti

Cooper Tire

KUMHO TIRES

TOYO Tyre

Triangle group

Linglong Tyre

Apollo Tyres

MRF

Nokian Tyres

Double Coin

Xingyuan

Nexen Tire

AEOLUS TYRE

JK TYRE

Doublestar group

JINYU TYRE

HENGFENG

Sailun

KENDA TYRE

GUIZHOU TYRE

SHENGTAI

Cordiant

General Science Technology

Belshina

Wanda BOTO Tyre

Wanli Tire

NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP

Nizhnekamskshina(TATNEFT)

Scope of The Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Tyre in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In 2014, the global production of the Tyre reaches over 115666 (10K Units); the growth margin is around 25% during the last five years.

Automotive Tyre are mainly produced by Bridgestone, Michelin, Good Year, Continental, Sumitomo, Pirelli, Hankook, Yokohama, Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis), Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber, and these companies occupied about 58.23% market share in 2014.

The worldwide market for Automotive Tyre is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019

Report further studies the Automotive Tyre market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Automotive Tyre market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Bias Automotive Tyre

Radial Automotive Tyre

Major Applications are as follows:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Tyre in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Automotive Tyre market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the Automotive Tyre market size and the growth rate in 2024?

What are the main key factors driving the global Automotive Tyre market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Automotive Tyre market?

Which Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Automotive Tyre market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Automotive Tyre?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automotive Tyre market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Automotive Tyre market?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Tyre Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Opportunities

1.4.2 Market Risk

1.4.3 Market Driving Force

2.Manufacturers Profiles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Tyre Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

3.Global Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Tyre Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Tyre Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Automotive Tyre Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 South America Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 Automotive Tyre Market Forecast (2019-2024)

5.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

5.2 Automotive Tyre Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

5.3 Automotive Tyre Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Tyre Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.4 Automotive Tyre Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

5.4.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

5.4.2 Global Automotive Tyre Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

6.1 Sales Channel

6.1.1 Direct Marketing

6.1.2 Indirect Marketing

6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7.Research Findings and Conclusion

8.Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Data Source

Continued…..

