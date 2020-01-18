New York City, Jan 18, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - With a passion for her profession, Dr. Puri is an ethical and gentle dentist who prioritizes her patients' comfort. She can be found restoring healthy teeth and gums at two practices in the state of California: Newport Smiles in Newport Beach and Elsinore Smiles in Elsinore Lake.

Newport Smiles and Elsinore Smiles are dental practices that pride themselves on treating each patient like family. Whether it is a routine check-up or treatment, Dr. Puri and the team of experienced dental professionals provide the best-personalized treatment in a detailed, compassionate, and professional approach. They supply the entire family, from infants to grandparents and all others in-between, with all of the information on their oral health options so that they can feel comfortable in the choices they make. The mission of both Newport Smiles & Elsinore Smiles is to provide premium services by using extensive years of knowledge, skills, and experience, and by becoming familiar with patients and their personal needs to ensure healthy teeth both inside and out.

Throughout her academic career, Dr. Puri graduated from dentistry school in India in 2002. Upon relocating to the United States, she earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the UCLA School of Dentistry in Los Angeles, California in 2009. She then went on to complete intensive one-year training in implant dentistry at the Boston Implant Institute in 2011.

An avid learner, she has successfully completed numerous continuing education courses to advance her dental expertise. She remains a member of several professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the Punjabi Dental Association, and the Orange County Dental Association.

A licensed provider for IV sedation and oral sedation, Dr. Puri enjoys practicing all aspects of general dentistry, including but not limited to: smile makeovers, cosmetic dentistry, implants, crowns, extractions, dentures, bone grafting, root canal therapy, and Invisalign treatment.

Dentistry, also known as Dental and Oral Medicine, is a branch of medicine that consists of the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases, disorders, and conditions of the oral cavity. Dentists diagnose and treat dental issues and help patients develop better oral hygiene regimens. They clean teeth, correct bite issues, perform surgeries and extractions and perform other duties to ensure that the teeth and mouth are healthy.

When she is not creating beautiful smiles as a dentist, Dr. Puri loves spending time with her husband and two daughters. She also enjoys reading dental journals.

