Water Saving Shower Heads Description :-

Shower heads is a type of sanitary ware which is widely used in bathroom in our life. Water saving shower heads are shower heads which are designed to decrease water usage. There are a number of reasons to choose a shower head which uses water efficiently, including a desire to save money on water bills, or a need to comply with localized water usage restrictions.

Top Company Coverage of Water Saving Shower Heads market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Aqualisa

Gainsborough Showers

Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH and Co. KG

Grohe AG

Jacuzzi Group Worldwide

Jaquar and Company Private Limited

Kohler Co.

Masco Corporation

Hansgrohe AG

Moen

Inc.

MX Group

ROHL LLC

TRITON SHOWERS

Vigo Industries LLC

Vola A/S

Zoe Industries

Inc.

Water Saving Shower Heads Market by Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Digital Showers

Electric Showers

Mixer Showers

Power Showers

Eco Showers

Thermostatic Mixer Showers

Water Saving Shower Heads Market by Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

Household Use

Commercial Use

Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Hansgrohe AG (Germany) accounted for 9.69% of the water saving shower heads revenue market share in 2015. Grohe AG (Germany), Jaquar and Company Private Limited (India), Kohler Co. (US), Moen, Inc. (US) are the key players.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Water Saving Shower Heads is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Water Saving Shower Heads in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.





Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water Saving Shower Heads Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

------------------------------------------------------------

3 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Water Saving Shower Heads Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Water Saving Shower Heads Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Water Saving Shower Heads by Country

5.1 North America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

------------------------------------------------------------

8 South America Water Saving Shower Heads by Country

8.1 South America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

------------------------------------------------------------

11 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Water Saving Shower Heads Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Water Saving Shower Heads Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Water Saving Shower Heads Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Water Saving Shower Heads Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Water Saving Shower Heads Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Water Saving Shower Heads Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Water Saving Shower Heads Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Water Saving Shower Heads Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Water Saving Shower Heads Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

