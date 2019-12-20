Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Report provides a logical calculation of the major challenges confronted by Influence Driver Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period of time.

Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) is an advanced active emission control technology system that converts nitrogen oxides (NOx) into nitrogen, tiny amounts of carbon dioxide, and water. The system uses diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), which is a liquid reductant agent that is injected into the exhaust stream of a diesel engine.The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market for 2019-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the penetration and market estimates of the OEM-fitted SCR system.

Faurecia

KATCON GLOBAL

Kautex

and Plastic Omnium

Increased penetration of diesel engines in commercial vehicles

Alternate exhaust aftertreatment technologies

Implementation of advanced Euro emission standards in emerging countries

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2017. It has been estimated that the selective catalytic reduction market will experience growth in the region for the next four years.

Table of Contents:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Segmentation by vehicle type

Comparison by vehicle type

Passenger vehicles Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by vehicle type



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Implementation of advanced Euro emission standards in emerging countries

Cummins 2017 Single Module aftertreatment system

Rising demand for fuel-efficient engines amid increasing stringent fuel economy standards



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

