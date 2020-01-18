3PL Market Status and Trend Report 2019-2024 offers a comprehensive analysis on 3PL industry, standing on the readers' perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights.

3PL market report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions. 3PL market report offers an extensive analysis of 3PL industry to guide market players, new entrants and investors to get opinion of 3PL industry.

Scope of the Report:

The global 3PL market covers the players actively operating in the 3PL segments, like domestic and international transportation, value added warehousing, and end users catered to by the market, like consumer and retail, automotive, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and other industrial activity sectors.

Market Overview:

The global 3PL market is estimated to reach USD 1.3 trillion by 2024, registering a strong CAGR over the forecast period, 2019 2024. The factors driving the growth are the increasing outsourcing of major transportation and logistics services and growing e-commerce penetration. Whereas, the loss of control over the shipping functions is a major restraint to the market. The APAC region is one of the fastest-growing regions, globally, while North America is the leading region, owing to the presence of major players and a developed market.

The international transportation management segment in 2017 showed a revenue growth of 10.3%, driven by rising air freight capacity and the exploding global e-commerce growth.

Shippers are continuing to leverage what 3PLs offer, allowing them to optimize the supply chain, minimize costs and create value, and align expectations as a key to achieving success for both parties.

3PL market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

Top Key Players of 3PL Market Report Are:

Agility

Ceva Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

DHL

Nippon Express

Yusen Logistics

TNT Express

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

AmeriCold Logistics

FedEx Corporation

KUEHNE+NAGEL INC.

MAERSK

DSV

Panalpina

Geodis*

3PL Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

3PL Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Market Trends:



Growing World Trade



Global trade recorded its highest growth rate in six years in 2017, both in volume and value terms. Merchandise trade volume, as measured by the average of exports and imports, grew by 4.7%, marking the first annual increase in excess of 3.0%, since 2011. The dollar value of merchandise exports rose by 11%, to USD 17.73 trillion, while commercial services exports increased by 8% to USD 5.2 trillion. Merchandise trade growth in 2017 was up sharply from 2016, when trade volume grew by just 1.8%, the smallest increase since the financial crisis of 2008. Strong growth in trade volume in 2017 was driven primarily by cyclical factors, as world growth in GDP at market exchange rates rose to 3.0% from 2.3% the previous year. This economic activity was driven by increased investment spending, particularly in the United States, and rising consumption, notably in Japan. Meanwhile, China and the European Union maintained a steady rate of expansion, providing a solid base for the global demand.



World merchandise trade growth is expected to remain strong in 2019, after posting its largest increase in six years in 2017. Growth is expected to be moderate to 4.0% in 2019. Trade volume growth was the strongest in 2017, since 2011. Looking at the situation in value terms, growth rates in current US dollars in 2017 (10.7% for merchandise exports, 7.4% for commercial services exports) were even stronger, reflecting both increasing quantities and rising prices. World real GDP at market exchange rates grew by 3.2% in 2018 and is expected to grow by 3.1% in 2019. Brighter prospects reflect not only investment and employment gains, but also improved business and consumer confidence, as measured by OECD business cycle indicators.



The acceleration of world merchandise trade volume growth to 4.7% in 2017 from 1.8% in 2016 was broad based, driven by rising import demand across regions, but most notably in Asia. The largest gains were recorded on the import side in developing economies, where trade growth surged to 7.2% in 2017 from 1.9% in 2016. Import demand also picked up in developed countries, albeit less dramatically, as merchandise trade growth in volume terms increased to 3.1% in 2017 from 2.0% in 2016. Meanwhile, merchandise exports grew by 3.5% in developed countries and 5.7% in developing countries last year, up from 1.1% and 2.3%, respectively, in the previous year. This growing trade is a major driver for the 3PL market, as it helps manage the trade functions effectively.



APAC is a Major Region for 3PL Market



Asia was the top contributor to trade growth in volume terms in 2017, growing by 8%. Asia saw steady year-on-year growth in imports throughout 2017. Asia recorded the highest growth in merchandise trade volume in 2017 for exports (6.7%) and imports (9.6%), following two years of modest expansion. The region contributed 2.3% to the global growth of 4.5% in 2017, or 51% of the total increase. Asia also contributed 2.9% to the world import growth of 4.8%, or 60% of the overall increase. In 2017, Asia-Pacific's third-party logistics market was estimated to be USD 329.3 billion.





3PL Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in 3PL Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within 3PL Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with 3PL Devices by analyzing trends?

Detailed TOC of 3PL Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Technological Developments in Logistics Sector

4.3 Insight on E-commerce Business

4.4 Demand From Other Segments, such as CEP, Last Mile Delivery, Cold Chain Logistics Etc.

4.5 General Trends in Warehousing Market

4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6.6 Market Drivers

4.6.7 Market Restraints

4.6.8 Market Opportunities



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Services

5.1.1 Domestic Transsportation Management

5.1.2 International Transportation Management

5.1.3 Value-added Warehousing and Distribution

5.2 End Users

5.2.1 Consumer and Retail (Covers E-commerce, Apparel, and Garment Sectors, Perishables, etc.)

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

5.2.4 Other Industrial Activity Sectors

5.2.5 Rest of the Market

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 South America

5.3.2.1 Brazil

5.3.2.2 Argentina

5.3.2.3 Rest of South America

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Singapore

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Vietnam

5.3.3.7 Australia

5.3.3.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 South Africa

5.3.4.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.4.3 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.4 Egypt

5.3.4.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 Europe

5.3.5.1 Germany

5.3.5.2 Spain

5.3.5.3 France

5.3.5.4 Russia

5.3.5.5 United Kingdom

5.3.5.6 Rest of Europe



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.4 SUMMARY OF KEY AND ACTIVE LOCAL PLAYERS IN THE MARKET



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 TRANSPORT AND STORAGE SECTOR STATISTICS AT MACROECONOMIC LEVEL

