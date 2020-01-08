NEWS »»»
The Veterinary Scales Market report is based on research on the subject primarily focusing on growth drivers, restraints, that will help vendors see a clear vision of the future market. It enlists the names of market players and strategies adopted by them to earn high market revenue in the forecast period.
The globalveterinary scales marketis likely to gain impetus from the rising incidence of animal diseases, namely, zoonotic, infections, and diabetes. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Veterinary Scales Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal (Livestock, Companion), By Configuration (Platform, Portable, Compact), By Technology (Mechanical Veterinary Weighing Scales, Electronic Veterinary Weighing Scales), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Veterinary Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” an increasing demand for animal-based products, such as meat and rise in the usage of animals in agricultural processes are expected to boost the global veterinary scales market growth during the forecast period.
The report covers:
Rising Incidence of Animal Obesity Worldwide Expected to Propel the Global Veterinary Scales Market
The report further states that rising pet ownership due to cost-effective treatment options and easy accessibility are likely to propel the global veterinary scales market. The governments of several countries have begun initiating awareness campaigns regarding animal health and welfare. This in turn, is giving rise to increasing animal adoption. Also, there has been a rise in the obesity rates amongst pets. The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP) declared that approximately 54% of the cats and 58% of the dogs present in the U.S. are obese or overweight. All these factors are projected to increase the global veterinary scales market sales in the forthcoming years.
